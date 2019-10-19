Penn State Fans Roast Jim Harbaugh With College GameDay Signs

We’re about an hour in to ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast at the HUB Lawn, and Nittany Lion fans have impressed at the show’s third consecutive White Out appearance.

Plenty of fans have decided to let Jim Harbaugh know exactly how they feel about him with their signs. Here are some of our favorites so far.

How many Big Ten titles does Harbaugh have? This Nittany Lion fan did a great job of reminding us.

Let’s not forget that Harbaugh did lead the Wolverines to a first place finish in the conference as their quarterback in 1986. That’s 33 years ago, in case you were wondering. Current Penn State students weren’t even close to being born yet, and these young Nittany Lion fans certainly weren’t.

Jim Harbaugh or Jake from State Farm? We can’t tell the difference.

“What are you wearing, Jim from Michigan?”



“Uhh… khakis?” pic.twitter.com/5AYUEQMX0Z — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 19, 2019

Harbaugh can’t even get his dining halls right. Figure it out, coach.

You can’t roast other Big Ten coaches without mentioning former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. The pair look like two peas in a pod on this fan’s poster.

“So you’re telling me there’s a chance?!”



Nope, Jim. pic.twitter.com/xZe0fijXYT — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 19, 2019

Nittany Lion fans are giving Harbaugh an A for effort!

This is one of our favorite signs of the day. A PSU acrostic that also roasts Harbaugh for his odd bathroom habits — does it get any better than that?

Harbaugh could use some work on his tanning game — maybe he can spend a few weeks on the beaches of Lake Michigan this summer. At least he’s getting in the White Out spirit!

Good to see Mr. Harbaugh following tonight's theme pic.twitter.com/wyLK4wjEoO — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 19, 2019

When roasting Harbaugh, it’s hard not to mention Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, and this fan certainly didn’t forget about him. Could Patrick Star bring more success to the Wolverines’ struggling offense?

Horseradish is not an instrument either, Shea. pic.twitter.com/rcBf3KzT0R — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 19, 2019

We all know who the superior Big Ten coach is, and some fans decided to let him get in touch with his artistic side Saturday morning. You look fantastic with a full head of hair, Coach Franklin.

