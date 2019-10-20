Three-Star Wide Receiver Liam Clifford Commits To Penn State

What’s better than having one Clifford? Two, baby!

Penn State football earned a verbal commitment from three-star athlete Liam Clifford, who’s the younger brother of starting quarterback Sean Clifford, on Sunday afternoon.

C O M M I T T E D to…



PENN STATE UNIVERSITY!!!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/Jq4enML4se — Liam Clifford (@liamcliff7) October 20, 2019

The younger Clifford has a host of offers from big-name schools, including Michigan, Michigan State, and Tennessee. He’s the second member of the 2021 recruiting class to commit to the Nittany Lions during this White Out weekend and the third in James Franklin’s 2021 class overall.

Although his older brother is a signal-caller, Liam is a 6’1″, 195-pound wide receiver. He plays his high school ball at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, which is where Sean spent his high school career. Liam was in town to watch Penn State beat Michigan 28-21 in the 2019 White Out — a game in which his older brother scored four touchdowns — on an unofficial visit.

In addition to this past weekend, Clifford unofficially visited Penn State during the team’s 45-13 victory over Buffalo in week two of this season. He received an official offer from James Franklin’s program on June 9.

The two Clifford brothers playing together for Penn State is still very much possible. If Liam ends up signing his letter of intent with the Nittany Lions, he’ll join the team ahead of the 2021 season, which would be Sean’s final year of NCAA eligibility. It’s hard to argue against the fact that Sean Clifford putting a gorgeous rainbow pass right in his younger brother’s arms would be extremely cool to watch.

At any rate, you can check out Liam Clifford’s game by watching his Hudl highlight tape here.

