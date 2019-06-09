Penn State Offers Sean Clifford’s Younger Brother
If you think there isn’t enough Clifford family energy in Penn State’s football program (Spoiler alert: there’s never enough of that), you’ll be happy to know the team is taking strides to address that problem.
Liam Clifford, the younger brother of Nittany Lion quarterback Sean Clifford, received his scholarship offer from Penn State on Sunday.
The younger Clifford also attends St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, but he isn’t a quarterback. The 6’2″, 195-pounder is listed as an athlete by 247Sports, and he was catching passes at Penn State’s Elite Camp over the weekend.
This probably goes without saying, but Sean was pretty fired up to see his brother get an offer from James Franklin’s program.
Penn State isn’t the first Power Five school to express interest in the younger Clifford. Pitt, Tennessee, and Cincinnati have also offered the rising high school junior, as has Michigan, which Liam visited in January. If anything else, Liam’s Michigan visit serves as further evidence of Jim Harbaugh’s undying love for players with Penn State connections.
Only time will tell if Liam takes his opportunity to reunite with his older brother in Happy Valley, which is undoubtedly a major selling point in his recruitment. If Sean’s Penn State career is any indicator, however, the younger Clifford will get absolutely robbed of a Heisman Trophy after putting up video game-like numbers in college.
The ball’s in your court, Liam.
