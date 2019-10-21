State College Borough Council To Discuss Mayor Replacement Procedure

The State College Borough Council will discuss the process of replacing Mayor Don Hahn when he is elected to the position of magisterial district judge at its October 21 meeting.

Council President Evan Myers distributed a memo to his fellow council members last week regarding Council’s process for choosing Hahn’s successor. Councilman Dan Murphy visited the University Park Undergraduate Association last week to update student members on the situation and Myers’ proposal.

I stopped by @UPUA this evening to provide an update on our search for the next Mayor of @State_CollegePA (pending a successful Nov. election outcome for @MayorDonHahn). The memo distributed by President Myers is included below. We’ll discuss this on Monday (10/21). pic.twitter.com/D54eZhkVQm — Dan Murphy (@danielwmurphy) October 17, 2019

Council will have 45 days from the submission of Hahn’s resignation to choose his successor. Myers’ memo proposes that Council review the letters of interest submitted by potential candidates by November 6, which isn’t required by the Home Rule Charter, in a public meeting. This review process would begin on November 8.

It also suggests that council members meet with potential candidates at a public meeting. Although the memo suggests that council members-elect, those who will be elected in November, will be involved in the process, it advises that only current members be allowed to vote.

The memo sets a tentative deadline to make a decision regarding Hahn’s successor by December 16. Council will discuss Myers’ proposed process and suggest changes at its weekly meeting.

About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.