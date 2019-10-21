The Best White Out Reactions From Non-Penn Staters

It’s easy for Penn State students, alumni, and other fans to claim that the White Out is the best environment in college football. It’s actually hard to think otherwise after rooting for Penn State at a White Out and taking a big gulp of the infamous Kool-Aid.

That’s why when important ~outsiders~ pay homage to the biggest home game of the year, it feels that much sweeter. We compiled some of the best reactions from non-Penn Staters following the White Out.

To no one’s surprise, College GameDay host, ABC commentator, and closeted Penn State fan Kirk Herbstreit had plenty of great things to say about the White Out both on air and on Twitter.

"They didn't let us down this year."



Kirk Herbstreit said that Penn State's student section and game operations are the best in the country as the clock wound down on Saturday's White Out game. https://t.co/seYJQu7u06 pic.twitter.com/2CEun6DLHw — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 20, 2019

One of the best atmospheres in CFB!! pic.twitter.com/zCQPT0ESRw — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 19, 2019

Several other members of ESPN’s crew and visiting media members got in on the action as well.

The #WhiteOut never disappoints. Another tremendous experience tonight @PennStateFball survives gutsy fight back by @UMichFootball .. a privilege to call the last four of these. Sign me up any time. — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) October 20, 2019

The White Out is for real. Everyone should experience it once. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 19, 2019

This Penn State whiteout is pretty bad ass. pic.twitter.com/7HAITNmVOc — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) October 20, 2019

A few other lower-tier-yet-still-verified celebrities also liked what they saw and thought the trip to Happy Valley was worthwhile.

Absolutely loving the atmosphere in Happy Valley tonight! This white out is awesome. The Penn State team is living up to the hype. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) October 20, 2019

I don’t like Penn State but their white-out is one of the best things in all of sports. — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) October 20, 2019

And of course we needed to include a jealous Ohio State fan, and a Michigan fan being a good sport.

I wish OSU had something as intense as the Happy Valley white out. It’s INSANE. — Amanda (@MissMandy126) October 20, 2019

Despite the L, that was one of the most fun games I’ve ever been to. If you ever get the chance to witness a White Out, do it. There’s nothing like it. pic.twitter.com/Da3ihCNF5q — Von Lozon (@von_lozon) October 20, 2019

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a Sophmore in DUS from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9.