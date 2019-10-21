The Best White Out Reactions From Non-Penn Staters
It’s easy for Penn State students, alumni, and other fans to claim that the White Out is the best environment in college football. It’s actually hard to think otherwise after rooting for Penn State at a White Out and taking a big gulp of the infamous Kool-Aid.
That’s why when important ~outsiders~ pay homage to the biggest home game of the year, it feels that much sweeter. We compiled some of the best reactions from non-Penn Staters following the White Out.
To no one’s surprise, College GameDay host, ABC commentator, and closeted Penn State fan Kirk Herbstreit had plenty of great things to say about the White Out both on air and on Twitter.
Several other members of ESPN’s crew and visiting media members got in on the action as well.
A few other lower-tier-yet-still-verified celebrities also liked what they saw and thought the trip to Happy Valley was worthwhile.
And of course we needed to include a jealous Ohio State fan, and a Michigan fan being a good sport.
