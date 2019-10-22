Nittanyville Wins ESPN’s Weekly Live Más Student Section Contest For Second Time This Season

Well, folks. Nittanyville has once again proven it’s the greatest student section in the country.

The Penn State student section was recognized this week for being the top student section in the country, as it was named this week’s winner of ESPN’s Live Más Student Section Contest.

Nittanyville is now the first student section to win the weekly contest twice this season. Earlier this year, it was crowned champion when Penn State fans traveled in droves to College Park to watch the Nittany Lions take on Maryland. That victory was the first-ever by an away team’s student section.

To say that Penn State’s student section showed up this weekend would be a massive understatement. Approximately 110,669 fans packed the Beaver Stadium bleachers — all of whom were festively dolled up in white.

The greatest atmosphere in college football has officially arrived. pic.twitter.com/80aR7qCTsQ — Onward Land Grant (@OnwardState) October 19, 2019

The crowd was so rowdy (in large part due to Beaver Stadium music man PJ Mullen) that it caused Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to call a timeout before the first play of the game just to hear himself think.

Penn State’s student section never wavered through the Nittany Lions’ 28-21 White Out victory and celebrated to the fullest once the clock ran out. Things even got so crazy that one of Beaver Stadium’s many bleachers was uplifted among the crowd.

How crazy was that game?



Students broke a bench. pic.twitter.com/zlngZqYyYZ — Onward Land Grant (@OnwardState) October 20, 2019

Penn State football has two more home games lined up this season — one against Indiana on November 16 and another versus Rutgers on November 30. Only time will tell if Nittanyville becomes the season’s first three-time (or more) contest winner.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Possible Honeymoon Destinations For Sean Clifford And KJ Hamler’s Bromance The bromance is in full swing, so why not take a look into some possible travel spots for the dynamic duo?