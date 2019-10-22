Nittanyville Wins ESPN’s Weekly Live Más Student Section Contest For Second Time This Season
Well, folks. Nittanyville has once again proven it’s the greatest student section in the country.
The Penn State student section was recognized this week for being the top student section in the country, as it was named this week’s winner of ESPN’s Live Más Student Section Contest.
Nittanyville is now the first student section to win the weekly contest twice this season. Earlier this year, it was crowned champion when Penn State fans traveled in droves to College Park to watch the Nittany Lions take on Maryland. That victory was the first-ever by an away team’s student section.
To say that Penn State’s student section showed up this weekend would be a massive understatement. Approximately 110,669 fans packed the Beaver Stadium bleachers — all of whom were festively dolled up in white.
The crowd was so rowdy (in large part due to Beaver Stadium music man PJ Mullen) that it caused Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to call a timeout before the first play of the game just to hear himself think.
Penn State’s student section never wavered through the Nittany Lions’ 28-21 White Out victory and celebrated to the fullest once the clock ran out. Things even got so crazy that one of Beaver Stadium’s many bleachers was uplifted among the crowd.
Penn State football has two more home games lined up this season — one against Indiana on November 16 and another versus Rutgers on November 30. Only time will tell if Nittanyville becomes the season’s first three-time (or more) contest winner.
