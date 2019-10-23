HalloWine 5-K Run at Mount Nittany Winery

It’s become an annual event at Mount Nittany Vineyard & Winery – the HalloWine 5-K, now in it’s fifth year! This fun “Halloween-themed” event to be held on Sunday, October 27, invites participants to enjoy the mountainside setting of the winery as they run through grape rows, on mountain trails and by the beautiful pond. Those who opt to run in costume, as many do, will be in the “running” for various prizes awarded, such as best duo or group, spookiest, funniest, best Disney character, best rock star, and best original costume. There are also prizes for first place men and first place women runners.

At the finish line, participants are rewarded with a glass of wine and invited to stay and taste other wines and enjoy the company of other runners. Snacks are provided by the Blonde Bistro, and the winery tasting room and gift shop will be open.

This event held at Mount Nittany Winery is organized and run by Mike Olmstead of Left Right Repeat, a local motivational running company specializing in fun, challenging events. You may have seen Mike around State College. He has done many community races such as the Grange Fair 5-K, Donut Dash for Dyslexia, Run Rudolf Run, just to name a few.

Registration for the HalloWine 5-K is available online or on the day of the race starting at 9:30am. As in past years, a portion of the race proceeds benefit the local chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Team in Training. The winery is located only six miles from Penn State, between Centre Hall and Boalsburg on the side of Mount Nittany. Plan to carpool with your friends and enjoy some exercise and fresh air!

