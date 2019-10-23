Michigan State Head Coach Mark Dantonio: ‘To Stop Penn State, You Have To First And Foremost Stop’ KJ Hamler

Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio addressed the media at his weekly press conference on Tuesday morning.

Dantonio talked quite a bit about star wide receiver KJ Hamler — a star player who the Spartans aggressively pursued during the recruitment process.

“KJ Hamler is a guy that, to stop Penn State, you have to first and foremost stop him,” Dantonio said. “He’s an outstanding player and makes things happen. Also on special teams, he’s making things happen as the kickoff and punt returner.”

Dantonio’s squad wanted to add Hamler, whose hometown of Pontiac, Michigan is less than 90 minutes away from East Lansing, to its team during the recruiting process. After recruiting Hamler, Dantonio said he “really likes KJ as a person” on top of having respect for his incredible speed, electrifying quickness, and other abilities as a football player.

Hamler had plenty of success during his first game against Michigan State last season. Although the Nittany Lions lost a 21-17 stunner at home, the then-redshirt freshman caught five passes for 66 yards and a touchdown against the Spartans. Hamler currently leads Penn State with 32 receptions, 563 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns — the latter of which is three more than second-placed Pat Freiermuth.

The Spartans’ 13th-year head coach was later asked about what he thought the key to stopping Penn State’s offense was. He cited Penn State’s big-play potential at all times and its lethal pass rush as some of those keys.

“How are you going to beat Penn State? Limit the explosive plays, have to protect our quarterback, cannot turn the ball over and have to get some takeaways,” Dantonio said. “It’s all basically broken down into that certain aspect. Every football game is like that. We have to be able to run the ball and be productive, and we have to come up with some production.”

Penn State and Michigan State’s 34th all-time meeting will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ABC.

