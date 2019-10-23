PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Penn State Denounces ‘Repulsive’ Comments Of YouTubers Involved In Turning Point Censorship Discussion

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
10/23/19 10:08 am

Penn State has released a statement denouncing the “prior hateful, grotesque and disturbing views” of YouTubers Hunter Avallone and Carl Benjamin, who will lead a discussion on internet censorship organized by Penn State’s chapter of Turning Point USA Wednesday evening.

Avallone and Benjamin are both banned from Twitter and have expressed controversial views on topics ranging from feminism to transgender rights in the past.

Though it denounced the views of Avallone and Benjamin, who publishes content as Sargon of Akkad, the university recognized that it cannot take action against speakers or the club’s funding in order to protect free speech on campus.

“Universities must protect and encourage free speech, especially speech with which we disagree, no matter how offensive, as this freedom of expression is fundamental to the very idea of a university,” the statement reads.

The statement said that the university attempted to ensure the safety of the community by requiring tickets for the event and prohibiting specific items, such as backpacks, from entering the venue.

“The University stands with our community members who oppose this hate-filled and derisive rhetoric, and we remain committed to our belief in civil discourse, inclusivity and diversity,” the statement reads.

The statement urged community members who wish to respond to the speakers and the event to do so peacefully.

“It is our hope that our students and community members who disagree with these speakers will disregard these tactics and find ways to thoughtfully respond — without confrontation,” it reads.

The discussion, titled “The Censored,” will be held at 7 p.m. in 112 Kern Building Wednesday, October 23.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Jim

Penn State Suspends Chi Phi Fraternity Following Death Of 17-Year-Old At College Avenue House

Penn State has placed Chi Phi fraternity on interim suspension after a 17-year-old male died Saturday at a College Avenue residence allegedly occupied by members of the fraternity, according to a release.

Borough Council Approves Timetable For Selecting Mayor Don Hahn’s Replacement

Penn State’s Turning Point USA Chapter To Host Controversial YouTuber Who Jokes About Rape For Censorship Discussion

The Anatomy Of The Land-Grant Trophy

What could possibly make a trophy more beautiful than an assortment of statues and photos on a handsome, 70-pound block of wood?

Airbnb Hosts Make $732k During Record-Setting White Out Weekend

White Out weekend unsurprisingly brought Airbnb’s highest numbers for State College this season.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend