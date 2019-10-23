State College Spikes To Host ‘Safe And Seen In The Ballpark’ Trick-Or-Treating Event
The State College Spikes will host “Safe And Seen In The Ballpark,” a trick-or-treating event from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 27 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in partnership with Centre LifeLink EMS.
Admission and parking are free for the family event, which will take place regardless of the weather. Children are invited to dress up in their costumes and bring a bag or bucket for “door-to-door” trick-or-treating at stations manned by various local organizations.
The event will include various crafts, activities, and games, and fans will have the opportunity to meet the Spikes’ mascot, Ike the Spike. The Spikes encourage fans to make donations to Centre LifeLink EMS in order to support its service to the community.
Local organizations interested in participating are still welcome to do so by contacting Joe Putnam at [email protected] for more information.
