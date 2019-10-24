PSU news by
Three-Star Center Valdir Manuel Commits To Penn State Hoops

Shawn McGinnis | Onward State
By Otis Lyons
10/24/19 11:10 am

Penn State men’s basketball added another recruit for the 2020 season when 6’10” center Valdir Manuel committed to the program.

Manuel has played for two-year junior college Harcum since 2018. He hails from Elizabeth, New Jersey, and he’ll play his second and final season at the junior college this winter before coming to Happy Valley next fall.

This is the latest turn in Manuel’s recruitment process. The center has decommitted from two other schools — Seton Hall in 2018 and St. John’s in April of this year — after verbally pledging to join them. Nonetheless, the prospect of finding another big man in the midst of Mike Watkins’ upcoming departure is promising for Pat Chambers, whose team is adamant that it’s in a position to succeed this year.

Manuel visited Penn State on October 4 before making his decision 20 days later. He turned down Seton Hall, Memphis, and St. John’s, among others, to pick the Nittany Lions.

About the Author

Otis Lyons

Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

