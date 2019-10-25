Guard-Forward Nan Garcia Commits To Lady Lions

Penn State women’s basketball added another member to its 2020 recruiting class when guard-forward Nan Garcia committed to the program Friday afternoon.

The Jeffersonville, Indiana native should add plenty of depth to the Lady Lions’ roster on both sides of the ball. She has a keen ability to score and has already amassed 1,018 career points ahead of her senior season of high school basketball.

In 70 games played at Jeffersonville High School, Garcia averaged 14.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game. In her breakout junior season, she racked up 19.9 points per game and 188 rebounds while shooting 41% from beyond the arch. In the spring, Garcia also plays softball at her high school.

The 6′ dual-sport athlete committed to Penn State over Purdue, Miami (FL), Missouri, and Dayton, among others.

The forward-guard combo represented her native country of Puerto Rico in the FIBA Centrobasket U17 Women’s Championships last summer, so she doesn’t seem to be phased by playing in a talented conference such as the Big Ten.

Garcia is now the second player from the 2020 recruiting cycle to join Carolyn Kieger’s program.

