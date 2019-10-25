Penn State Football Ranked No. 6 In ESPN Rankings Of All-Time Great College Football Uniforms

ESPN rated Penn State football’s classic uniforms as the sixth-greatest in college football history as part of its season-long #CFB150 celebration of the sport’s 150th anniversary.

The Nittany Lions just missed out to LSU’s home whites for a spot in the top five greatest uniforms of all-time. Southern California, Michigan’s famous yellow maize and blue helmets, legendary coach Bear Bryant’s famous houndstooth hat, and Notre Dame’s golden helmets made up the rest of the top five in chronological order from fourth to first.

Penn State’s black shoes and basic blues did beat out Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Alabama for the sixth spot on ESPN’s rankings. Oregon and its many ~flashy~ uniforms rounded out the top 10 and narrowly beat out Texas to earn the No. 10 spot.

Simplicity has always been the name of the game for Penn State football when it comes to uniforms, but the team has thrown a third jersey into its rotation in recent years. The Nittany Lions rocked throwback-inspired “Generations of Greatness” uniforms during their 35-7 win over Purdue at Beaver Stadium on October 5. The differences between those and the regular home uniforms, however, all boil down to little details — including subtle striping on the sleeves and pants, numbers on the helmets, and a gray facemask in place of the typical blue one.

This isn’t the Nittany Lions’ first involvement in ESPN’s #CFB150 rankings series so far. John Cappelletti’s Heisman Trophy acceptance speech was ranked by ESPN as the 10th-most inspiring moment in college football history. Cappelletti dedicated the award to his younger brother Joey, who was battling cancer when the running back became Penn State’s first — and, to date, only — Heisman winner.

