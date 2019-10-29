Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week Eight Roundup

Week eight of the NFL season wrapped up on Monday night, and just like that we have already reached the midpoint of the season.

Several Nittany Lions have had big seasons thus far, and this week was no different. We saw Miles Sanders put on his best performance of his career so far, Saquon Barkely remind the Detroit Lions that he can bench press 465 pounds, and a couple of others play key roles for their teams.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles rookie running back ran around the Buffalo Bills defense en route to a 65 yard touchdown which contributed to a solid day on the ground and through the air.

Miles Sanders ripped a 65-yard run for an @Eagles touchdown to open the second half pic.twitter.com/XIZyCGblaT — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 27, 2019

He finished the game with 108 total scrimmage yards, including 44 receiving yards and a two-point conversion before leaving early due to a shoulder injury. The shoulder injury should not force him to miss any time as he and the Eagles prepare to face the Chicago Bears next Sunday in a rematch of last season’s memorable wild card game.

Sanders leads all NFL rookies with 709 all-purpose yards, and is the first NFL running back in 12 years with 450+ scrimmage yards and 250+ return yards in his first seven career games. The last running back to do that was Adrian Peterson, so Sanders is clearly in some pretty good company.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

The second-year running back looks healthy after returning back from a high ankle sprain two weeks ago, but the New York Giants continue to struggle to find ways to win. The Giants lost to the Detroit Lions 31-26 and brought their record down to 2-6. Barkley finished the game with 143 total scrimmage yards and a receiving touchdown.

Barkley once again made a play this week that not many other players in this league can make. His balance, strength and toughness were on full display as Tavon Wilson was on the other end one of the meanest stiff arm we’ve ever seen.

Straight up rude from Saquon Barkley pic.twitter.com/Xadh339b3P — Onward State (@OnwardState) October 27, 2019

Barkley and the Giants will aim to right the ship next Monday night in an NFC East clash with the Dallas Cowboys.

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears standout receiver led the team with five receptions to go with 62 yards, but the Bears lost another close game to the Los Angeles Chargers 17-16. Robinson has been one of the few bright spots for the struggling Bears’ offense as he is on pace for 105 catches, 1201 yards, six touchdowns on the season.

.@AllenRobinson doing Allen Robinson things #Bears100



: FOX

: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/a16R5wPShJ pic.twitter.com/dnweZ5WKgG — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2019

Robinson and the Bears will aim to get a much needed win next Sunday on the road as they play the Philadelphia Eagles.

More importantly, Robinson held a fundraiser Monday night for his Within Reach Foundation’s community outreach programs where he raised $135K and donated $30K himself.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Tennesse Titans 27-23 on Sunday. The wide receiver had a quiet day (for his standards) as he finished with four receptions for 43 yards, but he is still tied for first in the league with six receiving touchdowns and third in the league with 662 receiving yards.

Other noteworthy statistics for the third-year receiver include that he has 43 receptions without a drop, the second-best streak in the league.38 of those 43 receptions have resulted in a first down.

Godwin will try to continue his breakout season next Sunday in Seattle as the Buccaneers face the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.

Grant Haley, New York Giants

Despite the Giants’ 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions, Haley had a big day on the defensive side of the ball. The second-year corner back recorded a season-high seven tackles on the day.

Haley also sacked Matthew Stafford to force a 3rd and long for the Lions, the first of his career.

Other Notable Players:

Adrian Amos: Amos finished his night with four tackles and one pass break up in the Packers huge Sunday night victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to improve to a 7-1 record on the season.

Amos finished his night with four tackles and one pass break up in the Packers huge Sunday night victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to improve to a 7-1 record on the season. Troy Apke: The Washington Redskins safety finished the day with three tackles, including one for loss in a 19-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

The Washington Redskins safety finished the day with three tackles, including one for loss in a 19-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. Robbie Gould: Gould his all six of his extra points and hit a 20-yard field goal in the San Francisco 49ers’ dominant 51-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Gould his all six of his extra points and hit a 20-yard field goal in the San Francisco 49ers’ dominant 51-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Mike Gesicki: The Miami Dolphins tight end caught two passes for ten yard in a 27-14 loss to the Steelers on Monday Night Football.

