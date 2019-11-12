LEAP Program Seeking Mentors For Summer 2020

The Learning Edge Academic Program (LEAP) is looking for students who would be interested in serving as a role model and resource for incoming freshmen making their transition into their first year at Penn State next summer.

Entering its 25th year, LEAP serves as a bridge for high school students hoping to get a head-start academically and to get better acclimated to campus.

The program, which runs during Summer Session II, combines small, cohort-based courses with out-of-class programming and peer mentoring to help students successfully transition to Penn State.

Applications to be a LEAP Mentor opened this week and will close on February 14. Students interested in the position must be full-time students at University Park and be in good academic standing.

More information on becoming a mentor and the program itself will be presented during three information sessions. Two information sessions will be held at the HUB-Robeson Center in room 134 on December 11 at 7 p.m. and January 20 at 7:30 p.m. The third session will be held at 7 p.m on February 14 in 104 Thomas.

Further questions can be sent via email to [email protected]

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Penn State Hockey Taking ‘Movember’ To Next Level This Season Penn State’s players are in the midst of an intense competition to see who can grow the best mustache on the team, but the Nittany Lions are also raising money to support a tremendous cause.