LEAP Program Seeking Mentors For Summer 2020

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Ryan Simmonds
11/12/19 4:05 am

The Learning Edge Academic Program (LEAP) is looking for students who would be interested in serving as a role model and resource for incoming freshmen making their transition into their first year at Penn State next summer.

Entering its 25th year, LEAP serves as a bridge for high school students hoping to get a head-start academically and to get better acclimated to campus.

The program, which runs during Summer Session II, combines small, cohort-based courses with out-of-class programming and peer mentoring to help students successfully transition to Penn State.

Applications to be a LEAP Mentor opened this week and will close on February 14. Students interested in the position must be full-time students at University Park and be in good academic standing.

More information on becoming a mentor and the program itself will be presented during three information sessions. Two information sessions will be held at the HUB-Robeson Center in room 134 on December 11 at 7 p.m. and January 20 at 7:30 p.m. The third session will be held at 7 p.m on February 14 in 104 Thomas.

Further questions can be sent via email to [email protected]

Ryan Simmonds

Comments

