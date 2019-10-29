Penn State Football Opens As 6.5-Point Favorite Over Minnesota
No. 5 Penn State football still might be 11 days away from taking on No. 13 Minnesota in the Twin Cities, but it’s never too early for betting odds.
The Nittany Lions opened as a 6.5-point favorite to take down the Golden Gophers in their upcoming clash of undefeated sides, according to BetOnline’s current listings and as first reported by national college football reporter Brett McMurphy.
The betting service released its opening lines for Penn State’s game and the other clash of unbeatens currently slated for November 9 between No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Alabama. Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide are favored to beat the Tigers by eight points on their home turf.
James Franklin’s program is currently 5-3 against the spread so far in 2019. The team covered easily against Idaho, Buffalo, Maryland, Iowa, and Michigan State, but it failed to cover the assigned spreads against Pitt, Purdue, and Michigan. The Hawkeyes had a chance to close the 3.5-point spread with a late two-point conversion in their 17-12 defeat to Penn State, but Tariq Castro-Fields’ interception on the play shut that down.
Penn State’s first trip to TCF Bank Stadium since the 2013 season will kick off at noon on Saturday, November 9. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC.
