Penn State Men’s Soccer Jumps To No. 16 In Latest United Soccer Coaches Poll

Penn State men’s soccer entered the United Soccer Coaches’ Poll for the second time this year at the No. 16 spot in the nation. That is a three place improvement from the previous poll, and the second time this year the Nittany Lions have been ranked.

Jeff Cook’s side took four of six total points the past week against non-conference opponents. Tuesday’s fixture against James Madison finished 1-1 after impending weather conditions forced the referee to end the match after 71 minutes. Penn State used the extra 20 minutes of rest to throttle Appalachian State 4-0 on Friday.

On top of their No. 16 position in the national poll, the Nittany Lions (9-2-3, 4-1-1 Big Ten) come in at No. 15 in the Top Drawer Soccer Ranking and No. 10 in the NCAA RPI ranking. The Top Drawer Soccer placement remained the same from the previous poll, while the Nittany Lions placed four spots better in the RPI.

The Nittany Lions were No. 19 last week, but before that poll Penn State hadn’t been ranked since September 22, 2015, when it was placed at No. 21.

Penn State will enter the final week of the regular season with two important conference matches looming. Cook’s side will face No. 17 Maryland merely hours after the poll’s release, before a decision day match away to Rutgers on Sunday.

About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

