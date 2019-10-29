Urban Meyer: Penn State’s Offensive Speed, Spacing Is ‘The Ultimate’ In Big Ten Alongside Ohio State

Former Ohio State football head coach Urban Meyer had lots of praise for No. 5 Penn State football in a recent appearance on the Big Ten Network.

"They're the ultimate, right now, along with Ohio State, as far as speed and space."



– @CoachUrbanMeyer, on former B1G East rival and No. 5 @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/ULMDbGRK4C — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) October 29, 2019

The former Buckeye, who currently works for the Big Ten Network as an analyst, has had tons of praise for Penn State’s current roster. He went on gush over the Nittany Lions’ speed and ability to create space for big plays on both sides of the ball.

“They’ve always played great defense,” Meyer said. “Almost every year they’ve been really good on defense. Offensively, I thought they would take a step back, but they’re the ultimate right now along with Ohio State as far as speed and space.”

It should come as no surprise that Penn State has developed into one of the quickest teams in the Big Ten. After all, the Nittany Lions vowed to be one of the fastest and most explosive teams in the country during the offseason.

“We’ve heard that from [former Penn State wide receivers coach Josh] Gattis with the team up north and they are, they’re starting to [be ‘the ultimate’]. By the way, they played exceptional Saturday, but they’re getting their athletes in space.”

The most electrifying player on Penn State’s roster is easily wide receiver KJ Hamler, who’s rapidly turned into one of the conference’s biggest stars in just his second season. Through eight games, Hamler has already racked up 37 receptions for 620 yards and eight touchdowns, and he leads the Nittany Lions in all three categories.

On top of that, he’s tied for first in receiving touchdowns among Big Ten wideouts with Ohio State receiver Chris Olave.

“And [KJ] Hamler, my gosh, I know he was good last year when [Ohio State] faced him,” Meyer added. “He’s as productive a player as there is in the Big Ten.”

Hamler put his ridiculous speed on full display when he returned a second-half kickoff for a touchdown against Michigan in the White Out. He ran a whopping 100 yards in fewer than 11 seconds, but the play was called back due to a holding penalty on Penn State.

Penn State's KJ Hamler ran 100 yards in roughly 11 seconds while returning the 2nd-half kickoff—a play that was called back for holding #MICHvsPSU pic.twitter.com/OSA0xV3C2y — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) October 20, 2019

Penn State’s speed doesn’t just run through Hamler, though. Key special teamer and dual-sport athlete Dan Chisena has put his wheels to use on punt coverage and bottled up punt returners like it’s nobody’s business.

Although Meyer referred to both the Nittany Lions and his Buckeyes as “the ultimate” in the Big Ten, the two teams will prove which is, well, “the ultimate” when they square off in Columbus on November 23.

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and interim social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

