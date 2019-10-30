Penn State To Debut Center For Immersive Experiences

Penn Staters will soon have access to immersive experiences and technology when the Center for Immersive Experiences (CIE) opens in mid-November.

The center includes physical space in Pattee Library and will feature comprehensive services around teaching, learning, and research. The immersive technology will increase access to virtual reality, augmented reality, 360-degree video, and mixed reality.

It will also provide experiences for interdepartmental projects, incorporate immersive technology into classrooms, and give students access to immersive technology.

The center’s physical space will include virtual reality bays and a lab that can function as a breakout room, conference space, or theater.

“Immersive technology continues to grow as an expected part of life for current and future Penn Staters,” said Alex Klippel, professor of geography and CIE director, in a release. “The center is a joint, university-wide effort that brings together students, faculty and researchers to create a deeper understanding of how this technology influences life as we know it.”

Klippel is the head of the executive board comprised of 11 deans from different academic departments, and a working group of faculty from the respective programs. The faculty appointed by the board are in charge of building a strategic plan before the center’s opening.

Klippel said the Center for Immersive Experiences will help Penn State lead the way in discovering how technology can provide beneficial learning experiences for students.

