NRT Presents: Redrum

No Refund Theatre is getting in the Halloween spirit this week with “Redrum,” a play inspired by the 1980 film and Steven King novel “The Shining” and directed by Brittany Mancha.

“Redrum” is about Jack Torrance taking over as the winter caretaker of the desolate Overlook Hotel in Colorado in an attempt to cure his writer’s block. He’s joined by his wife, Wendy, and son, Danny, who experiences psychic premonitions.

As Jack’s writer’s block continues and Danny’s visions worsen, Jack uncovers the hotel’s secrets and descends into insanity with every intention of harming his family.

George Liu | Onward State

The cast stars Noah Schmitt as Jack, Ana Garman as Wendy, Maryrose Finn as Danny, and Joy Nwokalwu as Halloran. While every performance in this show is amazing, Garman and Schmitt embody their characters extremely well.

“Redrum” couldn’t be a better Halloween show. It gives you the horror you crave during spooky season and still leaves you on the edge of your seat (in a good way) in anticipation at the end of every scene.

George Liu | Onward State

You can see “Redrum” at 8 p.m. from Thursday, October 31 through Saturday, November 2. Admission, as always, is free.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a sophomore majoring in English and one of Onward State's news editors. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. She loves Broadway musicals, volleyball, and Irving's. Email all compliments to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__.