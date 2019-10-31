NRT Presents: Redrum
No Refund Theatre is getting in the Halloween spirit this week with “Redrum,” a play inspired by the 1980 film and Steven King novel “The Shining” and directed by Brittany Mancha.
“Redrum” is about Jack Torrance taking over as the winter caretaker of the desolate Overlook Hotel in Colorado in an attempt to cure his writer’s block. He’s joined by his wife, Wendy, and son, Danny, who experiences psychic premonitions.
As Jack’s writer’s block continues and Danny’s visions worsen, Jack uncovers the hotel’s secrets and descends into insanity with every intention of harming his family.
The cast stars Noah Schmitt as Jack, Ana Garman as Wendy, Maryrose Finn as Danny, and Joy Nwokalwu as Halloran. While every performance in this show is amazing, Garman and Schmitt embody their characters extremely well.
“Redrum” couldn’t be a better Halloween show. It gives you the horror you crave during spooky season and still leaves you on the edge of your seat (in a good way) in anticipation at the end of every scene.
You can see “Redrum” at 8 p.m. from Thursday, October 31 through Saturday, November 2. Admission, as always, is free.
