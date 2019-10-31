Penn State Hockey To Sell Official Stuffed Animal For THON Teddy Bear Toss

Penn State hockey unveiled the official stuffed bear of the 2019 Teddy Bear Toss on Tuesday afternoon.

The bear is now available for purchase at the Penn State Bookstore, and fans who attend the Nittany Lions’ contests against No. 7 Wisconsin on Thursday and Friday nights can buy one at the Hockey Valley Team Shop.

Introducing the official bear of the 2019 Teddy Bear Toss presented by the @PSUBookstore!!



Get yours now at the Penn State Bookstore or on game day at the Hockey Valley Team Shop!!#WeAre #FTK #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/lXvtrIDlal — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) October 29, 2019

This is the second consecutive year in which the hockey program will sell an official bear ahead of its Teddy Bear Toss. Last year, a bear wearing Penn State hockey’s home white jersey was sold prior to the annual Teddy Bear Toss against Notre Dame. A portion of the proceeds from the bear’s sales will be donated to THON.

This year’s bear is wearing a blue “FTK” sweater — a nod to the cause that the Teddy Bear Toss supports every year. Fans attending Friday night’s contest against the Badgers are still encouraged to bring their own stuffed toys to Pegula Ice Arena. If you forget yours at home, however, this is a nice back-up option to have.

For those unfamiliar with the Teddy Bear Toss tradition, fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed toy to the game (or buy one) and throw it on the ice during one of the game’s intermissions. Every stuffed toy that hits the ice will be donated to Four Diamonds children as part of a tradition that’s existed since Pegula Ice Arena opened in 2013. Penn State hadn’t sold an officially-licensed teddy bear for the event prior to last season.

Can this night get any better?



Teddy bears are raining onto the ice for @PennStateMHKY’s annual Teddy Bear Toss! Every teddy bear on the ice will be donated to THON! pic.twitter.com/UMAvaCbteU — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 9, 2018

Last year, Penn State celebrated Teddy Bear Toss night by thrashing then-No. 5 Notre Dame 9-1. The 2019 Teddy Bear Toss game will get started at 6 p.m. Friday at Pegula Ice Arena. It’ll also be televised on the Big Ten Network.

