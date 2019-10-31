Penn State Women’s Soccer Secures Eight All-Big Ten Awards, Ally Schlegel Named Freshman Of The Year
Penn State women’s soccer took home eight regular-season all-Big Ten awards Thursday. In-form striker and redshirt freshman Ally Schlegel, who leads the Nittany Lions with 11 goals this season, was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year.
She joined Sam Coffey, Kerry Abello, and Kaleigh Riehl on the All-Big Ten first team, while Frankie Tagliaferri and Ellie Jean earned second and third-team honors, respectively. Payton Linnehan and Cori Dyke joined Schlegel on the All-Freshman team.
The Nittany Lions have struggled to find the form that a preseason top-ten ranking and a predicted Big Ten regular season win seemed to promise in August, but a midseason slump that saw them drop out of the national rankings is decidedly over. Penn State has now won its past six Big Ten matches, securing a No. 4 tournament seed and a home match against Iowa in the first round of the conference tournament.
The future looks bright for the Nittany Lions as well — only two of the eight honorees, Riehl and Jean, are seniors. They lead the NCAA in active appearances.
Schlegel is currently tied with Dani Rhodes of Wisconsin and Nneka Moneme of Rutgers at the top of the Big Ten scoring charts. She’s lead the front line for the Nittany Lions this season after missing her true freshman campaign due to injury.
Penn State (12-6-1) will take on the Hawkeyes (15-3-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 3 at Jeffrey Field in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.
