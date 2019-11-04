Penn State, Michigan State To Compete In 25th Annual Blood Donor Challenge

Penn State and Michigan State will face off in a blood drive competition November 4 through 22. The event is “pint-for-pint” to see which university can donate the most blood.

Penn State students, faculty, alumni, and fans are all welcome to participate. This competition began in 1994 and is extremely crucial in supplying the area’s blood.

Penn State community members can donate blood at the following University Park locations and times:

November 5-6: Alumni Hall, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 7: HUB Heritage Hall, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 8: Hammond Building (Kunkle Lounge), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 11: West Halls (Waring Commons Study Lounges), 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

November 12: Hintz Family Alumni Center (Robb Hall), 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 13: Pasquerilla Spiritual Center (Memorial Lounge), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

November 14: Millennium Science Complex (MRI side), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

November 18, 19, 20, 21: Alumni Hall, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. To find out more information about how to schedule an appointment click here, and remember to use the sponsor code “PSU”.

Both Penn State and Michigan State hope to collect 1,000 units of blood each, for a total of 2,000 units. One unit of blood can save as many as three lives, so for the folks at home doing the math: If the two universities reach their goal, at least 6,000 lives can be saved. People of all blood types are encouraged to donate, but type O blood donors are urgently needed.

Participants will receive the official 2019 Penn State vs. Michigan State Blood Donor Challenge T-shirt. Refreshments donated by sponsors and local restaurants will be available.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Colleen Nersten Colleen is a freshman contributor from York, PA. She plans to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]