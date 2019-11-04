State College Native Brenden Franks Makes Penn State Baseball’s 35-Man Roster

State College native Brenden Franks has officially been added to Penn State baseball’s 35-man roster, the team announced with a heartwarming video on Saturday.

In the video, Franks was presented a t-shirt during a conditioning drill and then mobbed by his teammates before embracing head coach Rob Cooper and his family.

With a strict, NCAA-mandated 35-man roster limit, it's particularly difficult to make a D1 college baseball team.



Congratulations to State College's own @bendyfranks! #DiamondLions pic.twitter.com/C6XloBq13i — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) November 2, 2019

Surprise scholarship announcements are fairly standard practice for the football team, which has 85 scholarship players and 30-40 more walk-ons. The fact that college baseball only allows for 35 rostered players made Saturday’s surprise announcement for Franks even more special.

Franks is a freshman who graduated from State High this past spring. He played infield and pitcher during his high school career, and he was listed as the 10th-best third baseman in Pennsylvania, according to PerfectGame.org.

The freshman joins a Nittany Lion squad that finished with a 22-27 record last season. He will add some depth to a Penn State team that lost six key players to graduation this past spring, including star infielder Conlin Hughes.

