PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

State College Native Brenden Franks Makes Penn State Baseball’s 35-Man Roster

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Will Pegler
11/4/19 4:13 am

State College native Brenden Franks has officially been added to Penn State baseball’s 35-man roster, the team announced with a heartwarming video on Saturday.

In the video, Franks was presented a t-shirt during a conditioning drill and then mobbed by his teammates before embracing head coach Rob Cooper and his family.

Surprise scholarship announcements are fairly standard practice for the football team, which has 85 scholarship players and 30-40 more walk-ons. The fact that college baseball only allows for 35 rostered players made Saturday’s surprise announcement for Franks even more special.

Franks is a freshman who graduated from State High this past spring. He played infield and pitcher during his high school career, and he was listed as the 10th-best third baseman in Pennsylvania, according to PerfectGame.org.

The freshman joins a Nittany Lion squad that finished with a 22-27 record last season. He will add some depth to a Penn State team that lost six key players to graduation this past spring, including star infielder Conlin Hughes.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Will Pegler

Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]te.com

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Will

Jayson Oweh Is Just Getting Started For Penn State Football

Jayson Oweh already boasts four sacks through his redshirt freshman season. Two of them came this past Saturday against Michigan State.

Penn State Survives Tough Three Game Stretch, But Big Challenges Lie Ahead

Pat Freiermuth Powers Penn State Offense In 28-7 Victory Over Michigan State

Penn State Football’s ‘Gradient’ Celebrity Lookalikes

Here are some of our favorite Penn State football celebrity lookalikes.

Willard Preacher Shares His Thoughts On Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’

Don’t be surprised to see Kanye’s newest fan rocking Yeezy Boosts outside Willard this Cruel Winter.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend