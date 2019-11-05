PSU news by
A Penn Stater’s Guide To The 2019 General Election

Anthony Colucci | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
11/5/19 4:02 am

State College voters will cast their ballots in today’s general municipal election. There are several contested positions up for election this cycle, including four Borough Council seats. State College Mayor Don Hahn’s name will also be on local ballots, as he seeks to succeed Judge Carmine Prestia as the judge of magisterial district 49-1-01.

Here’s a full rundown of Election-Day details to help clarify the voting process.

When to Vote

Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and if you’re in line by 8 p.m.. you’ll be able to vote.

Where to Vote

This polling place locator makes it easy to find where you’ll cast your ballot. Many students will be registered to vote at the HUB. Nonetheless, you’ll probably pass your polling place on your way to class.

What You’re Voting On And Who You’re Voting For

There are a number of municipal and county-level positions up for election this year. Depending on your precinct, you may notice Steven L. Lachman’s name in the District Magisterial judge column instead of Hahn’s.

State College Borough Council

  • Deanna Behring (D)
  • Jesse Barlow (D)
  • Janet Engeman (D/R)
  • Peter Marshall (D/R)
  • Lynn B Herman (R)
  • Tom Dougherty (R)
  • Katherine Watt (Unaffiliated)

Magisterial District Judge District 49-1-01

  • Donald Hahn (D/R)

Judge of The Pennsylvania Superior Court (Select Two)

  • Amanda Green-Hawkins (D)
  • Daniel D. McCaffery (D)
  • Megan McCarthy King (R)
  • Christylee Peck (R)

Centre County Board Of Commissioners (Select Two)

  • Michael Pipe (D)
  • Mark Higgins (D)
  • Steven Dershem (R)
  • Chris Exarchos (R)

Centre County Controller

  • Jason Moser (D)
  • Henry Hank Fifield (R)

Centre County Sheriff

  • Hobson McKown (write-in)
  • Bryan Sampsel (D,R)

Centre County Treasurer

  • Colleen Kennedy (D)
  • W Blaine Thomas (R)

Centre County Recorder of Deeds

  • Georgiann Bennett (D)
  • Joseph Davidson (R)

Centre County Register of Wills

  • Christine Millinder (R)

Centre County Coroner

  • Scott Sayers (D/R)

Centre County Prothonotary

  • Jeremy S Breon (D)
  • Patrick Miller (R)

State College Area School District Board of Directors

  • Amber Concepcion (D/R)
  • Amy Bader (D/R)
  • Gretchen Brandt (D/R)
  • Laurel Zydney (D)
  • Daniel Duffy (D/R)
  • Todd Baney (R)

Voters will also vote yes or no on an amendment known as Marsy’s Law, which would codify a series of crime victim rights that are “co-equal” to those of the accused.

More election information can be found here.

