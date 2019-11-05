PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Behring, Marshall Elected To State College Borough Council, Barlow, Engeman Retain Seats

Callaway Turner | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
11/5/19 11:49 pm

Democrat Deanna Behring and dual-party nominee Peter Marshall were elected, with all State College precincts reporting, to the State College Borough Council Tuesday, while current Council Members Janet Engemen and Jesse Barlow retained their seats for a second term.

Behring finished Tuesday’s Council election in the lead with 18.56% of the municipal vote. Barlow was a close second with 18.43% while Marshall secured third with 17.72%. Engeman secured the fourth Council seat with 17.23%. Overall Centre County voter turnout reached about 31 percent. These statistics will remain unofficial until certified by Centre County election officials.

Behring currently serves as the assistant dean and director of international programs for Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences. She also served as the assistant director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy during the Clinton administration. She received the most votes in May’s municipal primary.

Marshall served as State College Borough manager for 17 years, retired in 2003, and founded a municipal consulting firm.

Behring and Marshall will replace Catherine Dauler, who has reached her two term limit on Council, and David J. Brown, who failed to win a primary nomination in May. The council members-elect will assume their positions in January.

Barlow, who ran as a democrat, is a Penn State professor of computer science and engineering. Engeman received a dual-party nomination and is a retired social policy researcher, computer software industry manager, and labor market analyst.

Tuesday’s ballot featured three other candidates — Republican Lynn B Hermann, Republican and Penn State student Tom Dougherty, and unaffiliated candidate Katherine Watt.

More information on the candidates and State College’s newest Borough Council members can be found here.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Jim

Wingers Lead The Way For Penn State Women’s Soccer

Kerry Abello and Payton Linnehan, Penn State’s skillful and speedy wingers, have provided a crucial attacking flair for the Nittany Lions this season.

A Penn Stater’s Guide To The 2019 General Election

Eric Barron Pens Letter Condemning Potential Interim Mayor Selection Guidelines

Penn State Football Ranked No. 4 In First College Football Playoff Top 25 Poll Of 2019

The Nittany Lions will begin this season as a top-five team in the College Football Playoff’s first rankings of the 2019 season.

Artist & Alum Tom Mosser Paints With Passion, Inspiration, And Footballs

“Nobody paints like you. Nobody draws quite like you. Take advantage of that uniqueness, and that perseverance factor.”

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend