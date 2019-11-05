Behring, Marshall Elected To State College Borough Council, Barlow, Engeman Retain Seats

Democrat Deanna Behring and dual-party nominee Peter Marshall were elected, with all State College precincts reporting, to the State College Borough Council Tuesday, while current Council Members Janet Engemen and Jesse Barlow retained their seats for a second term.

Behring finished Tuesday’s Council election in the lead with 18.56% of the municipal vote. Barlow was a close second with 18.43% while Marshall secured third with 17.72%. Engeman secured the fourth Council seat with 17.23%. Overall Centre County voter turnout reached about 31 percent. These statistics will remain unofficial until certified by Centre County election officials.

Behring currently serves as the assistant dean and director of international programs for Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences. She also served as the assistant director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy during the Clinton administration. She received the most votes in May’s municipal primary.

Marshall served as State College Borough manager for 17 years, retired in 2003, and founded a municipal consulting firm.

Behring and Marshall will replace Catherine Dauler, who has reached her two term limit on Council, and David J. Brown, who failed to win a primary nomination in May. The council members-elect will assume their positions in January.

Barlow, who ran as a democrat, is a Penn State professor of computer science and engineering. Engeman received a dual-party nomination and is a retired social policy researcher, computer software industry manager, and labor market analyst.

Tuesday’s ballot featured three other candidates — Republican Lynn B Hermann, Republican and Penn State student Tom Dougherty, and unaffiliated candidate Katherine Watt.

