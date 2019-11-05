PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Hiroshima Atomic Bomb Survivor To Speak At Penn State

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Owen Abbey
11/5/19 4:09 am

Shigeko Sasamori, a Hiroshima atomic bomb survivor, will visit Penn State to share her story at 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 15 in the Forum Building, room 105.

In 1945, Sasamori suffered severe trauma to her face, chest, arms, hands, and neck as a result of the Hiroshima bombing. More than 25% of her body was burned. She was only 13 years old.

Despite the devastation that befell her, Sasamori survived and maintained a sense of hope.

The,n in 1955, American journalist Norman Cousins brought Sasamori, and 24 others, to America for reconstructive surgery. The group of girls came to be known as the “Hiroshima Maidens”

The Cousins family later adopted Sasamori, and she continued her education in America. Since then, she has dedicated her life to promoting world peace and spreading awareness of the attack on Hiroshima.

Sasamuri’s speech is sponsored by the Japanese program and the Department of Asian Studies. It is free and open to the public. More information can be found here.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Owen Abbey

Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and is a proud supporter of the great Baltimore Ravens and less than great Baltimore Orioles. He is a big Survivor fan and he watches way too much TV for his own good. Feel free to send memes and hot takes to @theowenabbey on Twitter.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Penn State Football’s ‘Gradient’ Celebrity Lookalikes

Here are some of our favorite Penn State football celebrity lookalikes.

Willard Preacher Shares His Thoughts On Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’

Don’t be surprised to see Kanye’s newest fan rocking Yeezy Boosts outside Willard this Cruel Winter.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend