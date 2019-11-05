Hiroshima Atomic Bomb Survivor To Speak At Penn State

Shigeko Sasamori, a Hiroshima atomic bomb survivor, will visit Penn State to share her story at 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 15 in the Forum Building, room 105.

In 1945, Sasamori suffered severe trauma to her face, chest, arms, hands, and neck as a result of the Hiroshima bombing. More than 25% of her body was burned. She was only 13 years old.

Despite the devastation that befell her, Sasamori survived and maintained a sense of hope.

The,n in 1955, American journalist Norman Cousins brought Sasamori, and 24 others, to America for reconstructive surgery. The group of girls came to be known as the “Hiroshima Maidens”

The Cousins family later adopted Sasamori, and she continued her education in America. Since then, she has dedicated her life to promoting world peace and spreading awareness of the attack on Hiroshima.

Sasamuri’s speech is sponsored by the Japanese program and the Department of Asian Studies. It is free and open to the public. More information can be found here.

