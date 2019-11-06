PSU news by
Fans Pissed Over Noon Kickoff For Penn State/Ohio State

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Rory Pelella
11/6/19 3:00 pm

Fox Sports sent the college football world into a frenzy Wednesday afternoon, upon announcing that the highly anticipated matchup between No. 4 Penn State and No. 1 Ohio State is officially slated for a noon kickoff.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to share there frustrations and blow off some steam. To say they were pissed might be the biggest understatement of the century.

A select few saw the silver lining in all of this. What’s better than some buckeyes for the best meal of the day?

Rory Pelella

Rory is a sophomore from Binghamton, New York and one of Onward State's News Editors. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves anything Penn State (especially Yallah), the Yankees and Giants, and a good old fashioned New York slice. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.

