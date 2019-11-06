Fans Pissed Over Noon Kickoff For Penn State/Ohio State
Fox Sports sent the college football world into a frenzy Wednesday afternoon, upon announcing that the highly anticipated matchup between No. 4 Penn State and No. 1 Ohio State is officially slated for a noon kickoff.
Fans quickly took to Twitter to share there frustrations and blow off some steam. To say they were pissed might be the biggest understatement of the century.
Seriously?! WTF!— BH_Hoodie (@BHhoodie) November 6, 2019
What a joke— Sean Landrigan (@S18Landrigan) November 6, 2019
Noon? Ya’ll are ruining college football.— In Franklin We Trust (@IFWT107k) November 6, 2019
STOP RUINING THE FAN EXPERIENCE TO TRY TO GET MORE TV VIEWERS YOU ARE THE PROBLEM— Jordan Hall (@jhall724) November 6, 2019
unreal. columbus hates you forever fox. make it a night game. not that hard to do the right thing— AlpaCentauri Lifeform 9023 (@9023Lifeform) November 6, 2019
Stop ruining the night game atmosphere— 62-39 (@Nick61182564) November 6, 2019
Whoever decided to play y’all’s best game at 11am central should not only be fired, but incarcerated. Move this to 7pm central, please.— Hoagiebear (@Hoagiebear2) November 6, 2019
@foxsportspr— vtrosu (@vtrosu) November 6, 2019
Get a clue – noon games are terrible for a big event like this. Why take it away from the players and the fans? West coast = 9am.
12pm??? pic.twitter.com/Xwfl80QR9I— Bryan K (@Bjk1441) November 6, 2019
Noon, huh? pic.twitter.com/7I7ZEv8tM1— Dad Strength (@MJL1105) November 6, 2019
Noon Kickoff? That’s complete GARBAGE!!!!— Joel McKinnon (@mckinnonins) November 6, 2019
@FOXSportsPR way to ruin the entire experience of a #1 vs #4 for the players, the fans, and anyone else involved. Whoever made this decision should be fired!!!!!
… And we thought LSU/Alabama @ 3:30 was bad.— Uncle Dennah (@UncleDennah) November 6, 2019
A select few saw the silver lining in all of this. What’s better than some buckeyes for the best meal of the day?
Scrambled eggs and Buckeyes for breakfast out here in Oregon! LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOO!— Jonathan Baldari (@jawncey_billups) November 6, 2019
