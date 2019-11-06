Penn State-Ohio State To Kick Off At Noon

No. 4 Penn State football’s upcoming showdown against No. 1 Ohio State will kick off at noon on November 23, according to an announcement from Fox Sports. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

The Nittany Lions’ clash in Columbus will be Penn State’s first appearance on the network’s “FOX B1G Noon Kickoff.” Coverage will begin at 10 a.m. with a two-hour pregame show featuring host Rob Stone and analysts Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, and former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

The noon-Saturday timeslot has been occupied by many Big Ten contests in recent weeks, including Wisconsin-Ohio State and Michigan-Wisconsin. It’s no surprise to see what could be the biggest conference game of the year winding up at this time.

The game will be called by play-by-play man Gus Johnson, color commentator Joel Klatt, and sideline analyst Jenny Taft.

The Nittany Lions’ game against the Buckeyes could very well decide the winner of the Big Ten East and a spot in the College Football Playoff, as both squads have a good chance of being 10-0 entering the contest. Before then, the Nittany Lions will face Minnesota on the road and Indiana at home.

James Franklin’s program has gotten off to a hot start to the 2019 season and will head to No. 17 Minnesota this weekend boasting an undefeated 8-0 record. The Nittany Lions will kick off against the Golden Gophers at noon on Saturday, November 9.

