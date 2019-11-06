State College Mayor Don Hahn Elected Magisterial District Judge

State College Mayor Hahn, running unopposed with a dual-party nomination, was elected Magisterial District Judge of District 49-1-01 Tuesday with all Centre County precincts reporting.

Hahn said last month that he would resign as mayor on December 16 if elected judge. He received 1,932 total votes, and will replace Judge Carmine Prestia Jr., who will retire in January. The results of Tuesday’s elections will remain unofficial until verified by Centre County election officials.

Hahn is a founding member of the law firm Stover, McGlaughlin, Gerace, Weyandt, & McCormick, P.C. and has served on the Middle District Bankruptcy Bar Association Board of Directors. He has served on Borough Council for 12 years and as its president for two. He became mayor after defeating opponents Ron Madrid and Michael Black in the 2017 general municipal election.

The State College Borough Council will choose Hahn’s successor, who will serve a two-year interim term. The next municipal election will be held in 2021.

According to the Borough’s Home Rule Charter, any adult residing in State College can submit a letter of interest to be named interim Mayor. Borough Council has approved a timeline for its selection process, and is currently accepting letters of interest from potential candidates.

Council Member Katherine Dauler proposed a series of guidelines meant to assist in Council’s candidate screening process that generated extensive backlash from her colleagues, local community members, students, and University President Eric Barron.

The list recommends that council exclude active Penn State employees from its candidate pool. Council will meet Wednesday, November 6 at 12 p.m. to discuss the guidelines and vote on whether they should be officially adopted.

About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.