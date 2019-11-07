An Unlikely Pairing: Eddie’s Bicycles And Hockey Equipment

Just as the hockey season ends, bike enthusiasts are quite literally gearing up for the warm weather.

Bicycles and hockey equipment are not two items paired together everyday, but for Eddie’s Bicycles and Hockey Equipment, it is a pair based off of both passion and logic.

Eddie’s Bicycles and Hockey Equipment has been around for 49 years with current owner, Eddie Magulik, taking over in 1984 after graduating from Penn State in 1980 with a degree in business logistics. He never foresaw himself taking over the business, but the opportunity waiting for him in State College made him decide to stay and buy the shop.

The shop was where Eddie bought his first bicycle — paying with his tuition money — for cross-country cycling. He bought hockey skates from the store as well.

Today, customers that walk into the East College Ave shop are greeted by either Magulik himself, or his counterpart, Zach Zeuschel. They are, what they both describe, a “two-man band.”

We’re a little shop, but we’re passionate people,” Zeuschel said. “We do a lot in this little place. I’m very happy and honored to be a part of it.”

Magulik takes on most of the hockey side of his shop. He has been playing hockey since a young age and started his own high school’s hockey team. He still plays today with the local adult leagues across the area. The shop is the only hockey pro shop in the area, which gives Magulik the chance to be more personal with his customers.

Both Zeuschel and Magulik share a passion for cycling and the bicycle side of the shop. Zeuschel rides BMX bikes professionally, and has been working on bikes since age 10. Magulik has also been working on bikes since a young age, but prefers the more cross-county side of the sport.

There are advantages to both Magulik and Zeuschel specializing in the services they offer, and their knowledge aids them in helping each individual customer.

“We are not just a corporation that has no feelings and no commitment to anything other than a dollar bill.” Magulik said. “You can buy some stuff at chain stores, but they are not really going to be able to help you if you need some advice about your skates.”

To enhance that community mindset, there is free air on the wall for any bicycle tires in need of a refill. Bike inspections are also free, and Zeuschel recommends a bicycle check at least once a year.

Despite Magulik’s jokes about working solely for an income, he enjoys his job — and all the hard work that comes with it — because he gets to do what he loves for a living.

“I love what I do. I love bicycles, and I love hockey,” Magulik said. “If you can get a job that you like and you love, that’s a huge bonus. Not everyone likes their job.”

About the Author

Dana June Nunemacher Dana June is a freshman from Northeastern PA that is majoring in journalism. She loves unsweetened iced tea and would love to have a debate on how sweet tea is trash. Ask Dana June about storming the field during the 2016 White Out since that was her peak. You can send any memes or ice cream flavor suggestions to @DanaNunemacher on Twitter or email her at [email protected]

