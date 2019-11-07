NRT Presents: ‘Our Town’
No Refund Theatre is back for its seventh production of the semester. This week, NRT presents Thronton Wilder’s “Our Town,” with director Brian Krall making his debut.
“Our Town” takes place in the town of Grovers Corners, New Hampshire at the beginning of the Twentieth Century. It’s a three-act play, narrated by a “stage manager,” that follows the folks of Grovers Corners through their daily lives, a beautiful marriage, and death.
The cast featured in this show encompasses each of its characters perfectly. Maggie Dennis stars as Emily Webb, with Connor DiBella playing her husband, George Gibbs. The audience follows them from high school flirtation through marriage in a connection highlighted by Webb and Dibella’s performances and Krall’s directorial choices .
“Our Town” is pulled together by the role of the stage manager, who offers witty direction and commentary throughout the production. This role is usually occupied by one actor, but Krall put his own twist on the narrative presence by making it a dual role.
Sam Davey and Lizzy Scipione share the role, and move the show along fluidly with their flexible characters. The audience is guided from the light-hearted, laughter-filled days of growing up to the emotional end of life.
You can catch “Our Town” at 8 p.m. starting Thursday, November 7 through Saturday, November 9th. Admission is free.
