Transfer Portal Roundup: Week 11

With week 11 of the college football season in the books, former Penn State football players have remained underwhelming in terms of their production. While fan favorites Tommy Stevens and Juwan Johnson sat out this week with byes, one former receiver had himself another big game.

Brandon Polk continued his impressive season by hauling in a touchdown pass for the fifth straight game. He came up big for James Madison as the Dukes went on to win their ninth game in a row.

Here’s how the former Nittany Lions fared during week 11 of the college football season.

Brandon Polk, James Madison

Brandon Polk caught five passes for 136 yards and a touchdown for the Dukes Saturday. The receiver hit paydirt for the fifth straight game and notched his seventh touchdown of the season.

His longest reception was a 58-yard bomb that moved him into ninth for receiving yards in program history.

HIGHLIGHT | Brandon Polk uses his speed to beat the safety's and moved him into 9th for receiving yards in JMU history with 748 yards and counting!#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/R75svbBS13 — JMU Football (@JMUFootball) November 9, 2019

Polk now ranks seventh in the Colonial Athletic Association with 49 receptions and 816 receiving yards. The speedy receiver also ranks eighth in the conference in touchdowns with seven.

Zech McPhearson, Texas Tech

Former defensive back Zech McPhearson had himself a decent day for Texas Tech with five solo tackles and one assisted. He helped the team beat West Virginia 38-17.

The cornerback who mostly served as a backup for the Nittany Lions now has 33 tackles and four pass deflections on the year.

Ayron Monroe, Temple

Ayron Monroe had four solo tackles in Temple’s 17-7 win over South Florida. The former Penn State safety helped the Owls’ defense in holding South Florida to only seven points.

Monroe has recorded 29 solo tackles and one pass deflection this season. With the win, Temple improved its record to 6-3 and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Temple will square off against Tulane next week at home with a chance to secure a winning record for the season.

Mark Allen, Duquesne

Mark Allen had a limited amount of carries during Duquense’s 41-21 loss to Robert Morris on Saturday.

The running back had seven rushing attempts for 32 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. This is the second game in a row that Allen has failed to eclipse 50 yards or find the end zone, and he also had two receptions for just seven yards.

Allen will try to bounce back when Dukes face Bryant next week.

Jarvis Miller, UMass

The former Penn State linebacker wasn’t effective as he and UMass lost 63-7 to Army. Miller had only two solo tackles and one assisted in the beatdown. He now has 18 solo tackles and one sack on the season. The 1-9 Minutemen will face equally miserable 1-8 Northwestern next weekend.

