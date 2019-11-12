Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week Ten Roundup

Week ten of the NFL season proved to be a quiet one for Nittany Lions in the NFL. This is a result of multiple players being on a bye week and others just not performing up to their standards.

Saquon Barkley had the worst rushing game of his professional career, while other offensive studs Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson failed to find the end zone in what would end up being solid games for them.

Here’s a closer look at how Nittany Lions fared during week ten of the NFL season:

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Saquon Barkley had a shockingly bad performance in the Giants’ 34-27 loss to the Jets. He carried the ball 13 times for an abysmal one yard. It was a nightmare day on the ground for Barkley as he couldn’t get anything going. Despite his tough day on the ground, he did manage to catch five passes for 30 yards.

Barkley was seen exiting the x-ray room after the game, but declined to comment about anything related to that. Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said that Barkley was feeling a lot better on Monday.

Pat Shurmur said Saquon Barkley was "feeling a lot better." He spoke to him today and said "he's fine." #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 11, 2019

The Giants have lost six games in a row and Barkley showed his frustration after the game. He spoke in a very somber tone when describing the current situation.

"No one wants to be 2-8"



Giants RB Saquon Barkley says everyone is frustrated with how the season has gone pic.twitter.com/SFSmCbXKBU — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 10, 2019

Barkley and the Giants have a bye week coming up, a chance for him to rest up as he will attempt to bounce back when the Giants return from the bye against the Chicago Bears.

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

Allen Robinson bounced back from last week’s quiet performance in Sunday’s win against the Lions. He hauled in six receptions for 86 yards, one of his catches going for 33 yards, his longest of the season. Robinson was excited and relieved after the game.

. @ChicagoBears broke their 4-game losing streak with a win over the Lions today… needless-to-say, @AllenRobinson was relieved.



His reaction, right here!@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/h7xOLypEem — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) November 11, 2019

It’s amazing what Robinson has been able to do this year given the inconsistent quarterback play he’s had to deal with. The only place where Robinson lacks is in the touchdown department, where he has only three so far this year. He’s on pace for 94 catches and 1,099 yards.

Robinson will have his work cut out for him next week, as a matchup with Jalen Ramsey and the Rams on Sunday Night Football awaits.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin was solid in this week’s win against the Cardinals. He hauled in six catches for 74 yards, which included his longest reception of the year, a 49-yard catch. While it was a good performance, this is the third straight game in which Godwin has failed to reach 100 yards. In addition, he hasn’t scored in the past three games either.

Right when it looked like Godwin had taken over as Jameis Winston’s No. 1 receiver, Mike Evans has emerged again to take that spot. Over the past three games Evans has accumulated 27 catches, 460 yards, and three touchdowns. Godwin has only racked up 17 catches, 178 yards, and no touchdowns. Those aren’t bad numbers at all, but they’re a bit of a drop-off from the elite numbers Godwin had previously been putting up.

It might not be a coincidence that this switch happened right after the bye week. Leading up to the bye, Godwin had three straight games with at least 100 yards receiving in which he totaled 29 catches and four touchdowns. Godwin will attempt to return to his elite form next week against the Saints.

Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers

Adrian Amos had a stellar game in Sunday’s win against the Panthers. He totaled six tackles and one pass deflection. His pass deflection came in the end zone where the ball hit off his hands and landed in the arms of his teammate Tramon Williams.

Amos tips it, Williams picks it!@Packers defense with the end zone INT. #GoPackGo #CARvsGB



: FOX

: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/414bcK9I5b pic.twitter.com/K7TYf3YkfC — NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2019

Amos also had a pass breakup in the back of the end zone on a two-point conversion late in the game. Amos saved at least five points, maybe more with those two plays.

Amos has been an absolute stud this year for the Packers and has been without a doubt, a successful free agent pickup. He has provided consistency and reliability at the back-end of the Packers defense. Next week, Amos and the Packers have the task of dealing with the 49ers.

Sam Ficken, New York Jets

Sam Ficken was responsible for 10 points in the Jets win against the Giants. He booted a 53-yard field goal, which is good for a new career long for him. On the day, he was 2-3 on field goal attempts and 4/4 on PATs. His only miss came on a 54-yard attempt, which he hooked wide left.

Ficken has been a good pickup for the Jets this year, who entered the season with a huge kicking problem. He’s made 7/10 field goals and all of his PATs. Two of his misses have been from 50 yards or more. The biggest issue for Ficken has been getting opportunities because of the inept Jets offense. If the Jets are able to have more weeks like this, that should set him up for more future success.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

Mike Gesicki disappointed this week coming off a career game against the Jets. The Dolphins beat the Colts, but Gesicki did not perform up to standards. He caught just three passes for 28 yards and had a bad fumble on the opening drive of the game.

Gesicki was trending up coming into this game, with many football fans even inserting him into their fantasy football lineups. Before this game he had eclipsed 40 yards in three of the four performances, including a six-catch, 95-yard day against the Jets.

Gesicki has shown flashes of being a solid player, but the consistency has yet to emerge. He’ll try to bounce back next week against the Bills.

Other Notables

Sean Lee: Lee struggled mightily for the Cowboys in their loss to the Vikings. He allowed two touchdown receptions to Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph on very similar plays. Besides that, he totaled just four tackles.

Lee struggled mightily for the Cowboys in their loss to the Vikings. He allowed two touchdown receptions to Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph on very similar plays. Besides that, he totaled just four tackles. Grant Haley: Haley lost his starting job last week in the Giants’ loss to the Cowboys. He totaled just two tackles this week.

Haley lost his starting job last week in the Giants’ loss to the Cowboys. He totaled just two tackles this week. Austin Johnson and Daquan Jones: Johnson and Jones each totaled two tackles for the Titans in their upset win over the Chiefs.

