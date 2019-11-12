Penn State Football Alum Carl Nassib Talks Budgeting With CNBC

Carl Nassib originally started his standout football career with Penn State Football as a walk-on in 2011. Nassib is now continuing to try to make a name for himself in the NFL as he plays outside linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he is under a $2 million contract.

Nassib previously played for the Cleveland Browns, where he signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract with the team, which included a large bonus of $889,752.

However, instead of spending lavishly like many star athletes, Nassib lives a disciplined, frugal lifestyle, living on a $3,500-a-month budget prioritizing rent, food, and bills.

The West Chester, Pennsylvania native was drafted No. 65 overall by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft and played for Cleveland for two seasons before being claimed off waivers by the Buccaneers in 2018.

Nassib, despite his sudden rise to wealth, has been adamant about remaining smart and focused with his money, and with his career.

“[The money] didn’t really change my headspace much. I was just like, I have this money, I better be smart with it,” he said last week in an interview with CNBC. “I was more focused on my career as a football player than worrying about how much money I had in the bank.”

The Buccaneers captain also allots up to $500 for additional expenses and said he saves approximately 85% of his earnings. Nassib remembers his humble beginnings and isn’t letting his new life of fame and money change his approach.

“My siblings and I, we grew upon just with a deck of cards and could have the best night ever,” Nassib told CNBC. “I’ve never felt the need to have money to be happy.”

Ultimately, Nassib said, self-discipline is the key. He primarily uses his American Express card to track his weekly balance and how much he spends.

“People tend to lie to themselves about their finances — they’ll ignore their credit card bills or ignore certain expenses and won’t even make a budget because they’re afraid of how much they’re spending,” he told CNBC. “Take a step back, take a breather, be honest with yourself and go from there.”

About the Author

Andy Mollenauer Andy is a writer for Onward State, a senior majoring in journalism, and a die-hard Wisconsin pro sports fan despite being from our nation's capital. His taste in music is absolute garbage, ranging from Bon Jovi to Slipknot to Avril Lavigne. If you want to talk sports or share memes and cute photos of French bulldogs, email him at [email protected]

