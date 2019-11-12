PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Penn State Football Alum Carl Nassib Talks Budgeting With CNBC

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Andy Mollenauer
11/12/19 4:03 am

Carl Nassib originally started his standout football career with Penn State Football as a walk-on in 2011. Nassib is now continuing to try to make a name for himself in the NFL as he plays outside linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he is under a $2 million contract.

Nassib previously played for the Cleveland Browns, where he signed a four-year, $3.6 million contract with the team, which included a large bonus of $889,752.

However, instead of spending lavishly like many star athletes, Nassib lives a disciplined, frugal lifestyle, living on a $3,500-a-month budget prioritizing rent, food, and bills.

The West Chester, Pennsylvania native was drafted No. 65 overall by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft and played for Cleveland for two seasons before being claimed off waivers by the Buccaneers in 2018.

Nassib, despite his sudden rise to wealth, has been adamant about remaining smart and focused with his money, and with his career.

“[The money] didn’t really change my headspace much. I was just like, I have this money, I better be smart with it,” he said last week in an interview with CNBC. “I was more focused on my career as a football player than worrying about how much money I had in the bank.”

The Buccaneers captain also allots up to $500 for additional expenses and said he saves approximately 85% of his earnings. Nassib remembers his humble beginnings and isn’t letting his new life of fame and money change his approach.

“My siblings and I, we grew upon just with a deck of cards and could have the best night ever,” Nassib told CNBC. “I’ve never felt the need to have money to be happy.”

Ultimately, Nassib said, self-discipline is the key. He primarily uses his American Express card to track his weekly balance and how much he spends.

“People tend to lie to themselves about their finances — they’ll ignore their credit card bills or ignore certain expenses and won’t even make a budget because they’re afraid of how much they’re spending,” he told CNBC. “Take a step back, take a breather, be honest with yourself and go from there.”

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Andy Mollenauer

Andy is a writer for Onward State, a senior majoring in journalism, and a die-hard Wisconsin pro sports fan despite being from our nation's capital. His taste in music is absolute garbage, ranging from Bon Jovi to Slipknot to Avril Lavigne. If you want to talk sports or share memes and cute photos of French bulldogs, email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Andy

Everything Stronger Than Minnesota’s Schedule

The Golden Gophers’ matchup this Saturday against the Nittany Lions will be their first of the season against a ranked opponent.

Seven Penn State Football Games Ranked Among ESPN’s 150 Greatest In College Football History

College Football Games To Watch During Penn State’s Second Bye Week

Penn State Hockey Taking ‘Movember’ To Next Level This Season

Penn State’s players are in the midst of an intense competition to see who can grow the best mustache on the team, but the Nittany Lions are also raising money to support a tremendous cause.

Bring ‘The Tonight Show’ To Happy Valley: An Open Letter To Jimmy Fallon

Austin has BBQ, Matthew McConaughey, and plenty of cool hats, but once you peel back the cowboy exterior, what’s left? State College might not be as hIpStEr as Austin, but with Pokey Stix and Sean Clifford, we have everything you could ever need.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend