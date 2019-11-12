SPA To Host Alternative Musician Grandson For Free Concert

Toronto-based alternative rock artist Grandson will perform at Alumni Hall on Friday, November 15 at a free concert for students hosted by Penn State’s Student Programming Association (SPA).

Grandson is best known for his song “Blood // Water,” which has topped 100 million streams on Spotify and has appeared on the Billboard charts in both the United States and Canada. The artist has also gained attention for his singles “Rock Bottom” and “Oh No!!!”

Grandson draws inspiration from rock legends such as Led Zeppelin, Rage Against The Machine, and Nirvana. He’s released five EPs since he was signed to a label in 2018. His most recent, A Modern Tragedy: Vol. 3, was released in September 2019.

Local alternative band Grapefruit Cannonball will open for Grandson that same night. If that name rings a bell, it’s probably because the band played at Movin’ On’s Battle of the Bands last March ahead of Penn State’s annual spring music festival.

The show will begin at 8 p.m. Grandson’s concert is funded by your student fee, and you can get in free of charge with a swipe of your Penn State student ID.

