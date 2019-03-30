The Idea Wins Battle Of The Bands, Will Open Movin’ On 2019

Alternative rock group The Idea played its way to the top of the Movin’ On 2019 lineup Saturday night, beating Siiire, TV Dinners, AngieOnMars, Grapefruit Cannonball, Queen Blue, Forest Resources, and Martian Madness to win the organization’s annual Battle of the Bands.

The group will open for headliner Grouplove, Snakehips, Bryce Vine, and A$AP Ferg, at the festival next month.

Martian Madness kicked things off with its signature hip-hop/rock crossover style, hyping up the crowd with a minute-long opening guitar riff. It quickly transitioned into gritty tracks like “Wait On Me” and “Tryna Be.” The group, composed of a rapper, singer, and four-piece band, slowed things down with a series of piano and guitar solos before closing with a hype-filled final track.

Grapefruit Cannonball then took the stage with a rock sound reminiscent of Panic! at the Disco and Green Day. The three-man group, formed in a “small redneck town called Towanda Pennsylvania,” switched instruments throughout its performance. It treated the crowd to its new single “All I Need,” which will be released this week. Its high energy, guitar-laden set, capped off by its song “Toxic Girl,” had the crowd moving.

Siiire, a rapper and producer inspired by J. Cole, Blackbear and the Beatles who featured on Matty Fresh’s Saquon Barkley hype song, took the stage in a Pittsburgh Pirates Gerritt Cole jersey. His first song quickly put the crowds’ hands in the air, and the Philadelphia native led a few “We Are” chants between high-energy tracks. The latter-half of his set included several slower intros and guitar samples before closing with the recently-released “Pressure.”

Acoustic quartet TV Dinners, a group that writes songs about “trains, one-night stands, and cows,” blended sounds from their guitars, drums, and accordion to produce a harmony-laden set. Their folk ballads seemed to be derived from a likable combination of the Proclaimers’ vibe and Bob Dylan’s humor, evoking scenes of comically lost love, heading west, and nostalgia for “places I can’t describe.”

“Psychedelic reggae rock” group Queen Blue, drawing on the stylings of the White Stripes, Cage the Elephant, and the Strokes, opened with an intense, echoing track that featured plenty of head banging. “Dear Me,” a halting, beat-heavy tune and the slightly more mellow “Stress” followed with some jagged vocals.

AngieOnMars, the night’s first solo act, brought the vibe back to hip-hop with her single “Take Off.” Her set featured plenty of energetic dance moves that hyped up the crowd before slowing down for a softer track.

“Ya’ll ever been in love?” she asked the crowd. “Well this is the track I was on my feelings with…Cause this was the best I ever had.”

Forest Resources, drawing from the Early 2000’s alt-rock scene, opened with a few heavy guitar riffs mixed with some high-pitched vocals to create a Vampire Weekend-ish style. Their set featured a T-shirt toss and several powerful dual-guitar choruses and solos.

The “upbeat and airy” sound of The Idea was the last to pass through Alumni Hall’s speaker system. The band achieved its self-professed goal of making the crowd dance with a rendition of its song “Tiny Suits.”

The four-man group followed up its crowd-pleasing track with the recently released “Gucci Bag,” a more evenly-paced tune with a smooth guitar solo. It closed its set with the rhythmic new track “Hey.”

Movin’ On will be held at the intramural fields Friday, April 26.

