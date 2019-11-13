Penn State Adds Google G Suite For Education Apps

You can now access G Suite for Education, thanks to a new partnership between Penn State Information Technology and Google, the university announced in a release Tuesday.

G Suite includes Google Docs, Drive, Forms, Sheets, and more applications. Because of the university’s Office 365 subscription, Gmail and Google Calendar will not be included or replace Outlook.

Users can activate their accounts by visiting Penn State’s G Suite website, clicking on the “Launch” button, and signing in with their Penn State email addresses. Step-by-step instructions to access your account are also available on the Knowledge Base.

“While G Suite for Education tools are powerful on their own, they work even better together,” said Associate Vice President for Enterprise Applications Jen Stedelin in the release. “In concert with our Office 365 offering, G Suite will help break down barriers to access across the University as well as with external audiences and collaborators.”

IT Learning and Development has created a resource for anyone who lives under a rock is unfamiliar with G Suite. Training sessions on working with Office 365 and G Suite will also be held through the Penn State Learning Resource Network.

