World Cup Champions Ali Krieger, Alyssa Naeher To Return For Penn State Women’s Soccer Match

World Cup champions and former Penn State Women’s Soccer players Ali Krieger and Alyssa Naeher will return to Happy Valley Friday for No. 4 Penn State’s first-round NCAA Tournament match against Stony Brook, which will kick off at 6 p.m.

Prior to kickoff, Krieger and Naeher will sign autographs for fans in attendance. The autograph signing will take place between 5:15-5:45 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early at Jeffrey Field.





We will see you Friday as World Cup champs and Penn State alumnae @alikrieger & @AlyssaNaeher will be back to cheer on the Nittany Lions against Stony Brook



Ali & Alyssa will be signing autographs and taking pictures with fans from 5:15-5:45!



Info- https://t.co/GVHbzkf4d0 pic.twitter.com/WQEQfBrUZP — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) November 13, 2019

Krieger graduated Penn State in 2006 after a four-year career for the Nittany Lions and has since played 103 matches for the United States Women’s National Team. The fullback represented the nation in three World Cups, winning back to back titles in 2015 and 2019. She’s played for club teams in Germany, Sweden, and the United States, and currently plays for the Orlando Pride of the NWSL.

Naeher rose to prominence in the past few years as the USWNT’s starting goalkeeper. The 2009 Penn State graduate starred in last summer’s World Cup championship run, and made a game-winning penalty save in the semifinals against England. Naeher currently plays for Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL.

Krieger recently returned to State College to give a talk on adversity and her career at Penn State, and watched Penn State women’s soccer take down Illinois at Jeffrey Field.

The national team veterans will watch as their alma mater looks to dispatch Stony Brook following an improbable Big Ten Championship run. Friday’s match can be watched on BTN+.

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

