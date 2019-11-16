PSU news by
Military Member Surprises Family During Special Presentation At Beaver Stadium

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
11/16/19 1:42 pm

It’s military appreciation day at Beaver Stadium, and Saturday’s game between Penn State and Indiana has been filled with military tributes and messages of encouragement on the video boards from active-duty service members.

For one family, however, military appreciation day brought a surprise family reunion in between the first and second quarters of the game.

Noah Young appeared on the video boards to send his family a message, and his wife, who used to play for Penn State women’s soccer, was surprised by Nittany Lion legends Ali Krieger and Alyssa Naeher. Although being surprised by a pair of World Cup champions is awesome in itself, but it doesn’t come close to comparing to what happened next.

Young, who said in the video that he was aboard the USS Boxer, was wheeled onto the field in uniform before getting mobbed by his family — and the Nittany Lion, of course. The family then linked up with Naeher and Krieger to lead a “We Are” chant with the student section.

On top of the numerous video messages from troops on the scoreboard, Penn State linebacker Cam Brown led the Nittany Lions out of the tunnel with an American flag in hand. Both of his parents served in the Navy, and he was a natural successor to Amani Oruwariye, who led the team out on military appreciation day last year with his mother’s American flag.

Military appreciation day is always a special one at Beaver Stadium, but this year’s will be one that the Young family never forgets because of its surprise reunion.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

