Indiana Football Needs To Invest In A New ‘Get-Back Coach’

Penn State football put together an unbelievable 18-play, 9:01 scoring drive to help solidify its 34-27 victory over Indiana Saturday. While the drive was impressive, plenty of fans couldn’t help but notice the Indiana coach who was consistently stepping on to the field during the Nittany Lion offense’s march.

The coach, who appeared to be Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, couldn’t help himself from taking a few steps away from the sideline to yell at his defense. Wommack was also wearing a bright reddish orange sweatshirt that stood out from the mostly crimson-clad sideline, so it was impossible to miss him every time he moseyed towards the center of the field. Unfortunately for him, his efforts did nothing to stop Sean Clifford from reaching the end zone and giving the Nittany Lions a 10-point lead with less than two minutes remaining.

As Clifford and the rest of the offense slowly made their way down the field, Nittany Lion fans began to show their displeasure towards the coach who seemed to be entering the field of play after nearly every whistle. While it was definitely an annoyance, the real disappointment here is the lack of effort — or complete absence, rather — of the Hoosiers’ “get-back coach.”

If you’re not well-versed to recent cultural developments in the football world, a “get-back coach” is someone — usually, an absurdly strong strength coach — whose sole responsibility is to keep the coach from walking on the field by any means possible.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brett Venables is notoriously known for being unable to contain himself during games and has thus used the services of a “get-back coach.” Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has also been seen utilizing one.

So, this then leads us to the obvious question, where the hell was Indiana’s get-back coach Saturday? Luckily for the Hoosiers, Wommack wasn’t flagged for his actions, but if he were, it would be an embarrassment to the entire get-back community.

James Franklin hasn’t had too many issues with staying off of the field, but if he did, I’m sure Sandy Barbour would be more than willing to shell out the cash for his own personal coach. If the Hoosiers want to become an elite college football team, I suggest they invest in a get-back coach of their own.

Also: Kane Wommack, just take it easy, man.

