Penn State Women’s Volleyball Ranked No. 8 In Week 12 Division I Poll
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.
Penn State women’s volleyball checked in at No. 8 in this weeks’ AVCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released Monday afternoon.
This is now the fifth regular-season week the team has been ranked No. 8 nationally — sixth if you count its preseason ranking.
The Nittany Lions are joined by fellow Big Ten squads such as Wisconsin (No. 5), Nebraska (No. 6), and Minnesota (No. 7) in the top 10. Purdue checks in at No. 17, Michigan stayed put at No. 23, and Illinois clung to its No. 25 ranking once again this week despite getting swept by Penn State last week.
Penn State went 2-0 in conference action once again this week following sweeps over No. 25 Illinois and unranked Northwestern on the road. Outside hitter Jonni Parker led the way with 25 kills on .431 hitting over the weekend, while middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord racked up a team-high 12 total blocks against the two teams.
The Nittany Lions (21-4, 14-2 Big Ten) will continue their current four-match road trip this weekend when they travel to Indiana and Rutgers on Wednesday, November 20 and Saturday, November 23, respectively. First serve is set for 7 p.m. for both matches.
