What To Do In Philadelphia Over Thanksgiving Break

If home is one of the thousands of towns “right outside of Philly,” you’re probably counting down the days until you can return to the place where it’s always sunny.

Thanksgiving break is just around the corner. Although the first few days of vacation will undoubtedly be filled with football and sleep, cabin fever may set in before next Thursday’s feast.

Whether Philly is just a quick drive or train ride away, there are plenty of things happening in the city to make your break relaxing and exciting.

Events and Attractions

The Franklin Institute

Nothing’s better than welcoming back those nostalgic fifth-grade field trip memories than visiting the Franklin Institute. On November 25-30, the Institute is hosting several events including a community night and “Creation Station” event. Access to these events is included in the price of general admission.

Christmas Village at LOVE Park (Opens November 23)

The authentic German Christmas market is once again making its return to Center City Philadelphia, with a preview weekend on November 23 and 24. The event will officially open on Thanksgiving, November 28, and features more than 80 vendors in traditional wooden booths.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of traditional European food, sweets, drinks, gingerbread, and bratwurst while browsing the Christmas market.

A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens (Opens November 22)

This year Longwood Gardens Christmas display opens a week before Thanksgiving, to ensure extra cheer and holiday magic to ring in the month of December. The conservatory is covered with ribbons, shimmering crystals, lights, illuminated trees, and gorgeous light displays. Timed admission tickets are required.

Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade: November 28

Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is the oldest of its kind, and draws thousands of visitors to the city on Thanksgiving day. Founded in 1920, this year’s parade will kick off at 20th Street and JFK Boulevard and end at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Christmas Tree Lighting at Philadelphia Art Museum: November 27

On Wednesday, November 27 a tree-lighting ceremony will take place on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art beginning at 5:45 p.m. Guests can enjoy free museum admission, festive treats and warm beverages throughout the event to ring in the holiday season in proper style. Other Christmas tree lighting ceremonies are happening throughout the Philly area over the next few weeks as well.

Concerts

Jaden and Willow Smith: November 25

Jaden and Willow Smith will perform at The Fillmore on Monday, November 25. The Fillmore, one of Philly’s hotspots, is located near the Convention Center in Fishtown. The duo’s Willow & Erys Tour recently kicked off on November 12, and will be performing songs from their respective albums. Tickets are currently going for as low as $46.

Brockhampton: November 27

Brockhampton, Slow Thai, and 100 gecs will be taking The Fillmore’s stage on Wednesday, November 27. The event is organized by Cricket Wireless has tickets going for as low as $49.50.

Lotus (November 30)

On Saturday, November 30, alternative rock band Lotus will perform at The Fillmore. The band, while originally formed in Indiana in 1990, is now based out of Philadelphia.

A Night At The Opera House: The Music of Queen (November 30)

In a one-night-only performance, the Philly POPS will perform the legendary songs of Queen at The Met Philadelphia. The work of conductor Brent Havens has been featured on TV channels like ABC, CBS, and ABC Family Channel Network.

DaBaby (November 30)

Rapper DaBaby will also be taking the stage in Philly on November 30, at the Franklin Music Hall. Ticket prices start as low as $9.

Sports

76ers Home Game

vs. Miami Heat: November 23

vs. Sacramento Kings: November 27

vs. Indiana Pacers: November 30

The Sixers will host three home games at the Wells Fargo Center over Thanksgiving break against Miami, Sacramento, and Indiana. Currently fifth in the Eastern Conference, they are led by Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris.

Flyers Home Game

vs. Calgary Flames: November 23

vs. Vancouver Canucks: November 25

vs. Detroit Red Wings: November 29

The Philadelphia Flyers, fifth in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division, will have three home games during the break. The Flyers also play at the Wells Fargo Center, and will take on Calgary, Vancouver, and Detroit.

Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks: November 24

The Eagles will return for another home game after a crushing defeat to the Patriots last week. The 5-5 Birds will face the 8-2 Seahawks at home at Lincoln Financial Field at 1:00 p.m. November 24.

About the Author

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]