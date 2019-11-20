Former Beta Theta Pi Advisor, Penn State Football Trainer Sues Penn State, Alleges He Was Forced Out
Former Beta Theta Pi advisor, Penn State director of athletic training Services, and head Penn State football trainer Tim Bream filed a lawsuit Monday that accused the university of creating a work environment that caused him to resign.
The complaint lists the university, athletic director Sandy Barbour, and senior associate athletic director Charmelle Green as defendants. It alleges that the university, Barbour, and Green created a work environment that led Bream to resign to “advance the ulterior motive to distance the university from the appearance that the adverse employment action carried out against the plaintiff was undertaken as a result of the plaintiff’s association with his duties as an in-house adviser on behalf of the Beta Theta Pi Alpha Upsilon fraternity house.”
Bream lived at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity as an advisor, but university officials have stressed he was there as an alumnus of the fraternity and not as a university employee. Bream was reportedly present at the fraternity house when Timothy Piazza sustained fatal injuries there during a bid acceptance event.
He testified in preliminary hearings during the summer of 2017 that he did not approve nor know about the event that lead to Piazza’s death. Questions remained, however, about his role at the house. Bream resigned from his position with Penn State Athletics in February 2018 after arriving at Penn State in 2012.
The suit alleges that the university initiated Bream’s resignation to “avoid the appearance of impropriety, wrongdoing or scandal.”
The suit was filed in Centre County. Bream currently works as the director of sports medicine and an athletic trainer at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
