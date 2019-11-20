What To Do In State College Over Thanksgiving Break

At the end of the week, most Penn State students will leave State College and make their way home for Thanksgiving break.

If you live locally, or home is too far away to make the trip, there are still plenty of ways to have a fun, relaxing fall staycation in Happy Valley.

Here are some events happening around town during break:

Live Music At Webster’s

Every Sunday, Webster’s Cafe hosts brunch and features a rotating lineup of local musicians. Sunday, November 24 will feature a jazz performance from Carl Ector & Friends. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with music beginning at noon.

Penn State Women’s Basketball vs. George Mason

Even if you’re still recovering from the brutal loss against La Salle last Sunday, come support the Lady Lions as they face George Mason on the comeback trail in the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, November 24. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m., and tickets are available for as low as $10.

Friendsgiving Dinner At The Graduate

Just because you’re on campus during break doesn’t mean you need to miss out on all of the Thanksgiving feast essentials. The Graduate State College is hosting a “Friendsgiving” meal on Monday, November 25 from noon to 2 p.m. What better way to spend break than with free food you don’t need to cook yourself? You can register for the event here.

The Make Space Community Workshop

Being on campus during break might begin to feel lonely in the middle of the week. You can channel your creative side and attend The Make Space’s open house at 141 South Fraser St. Wednesday, November 27 at 6 p.m. The event is also a great way to interact with other students sticking around in State College next week.

Penn State Women’s Volleyball vs. No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 7 Minnesota

No. 8 Penn State women’s volleyball will still be in action over Thanksgiving break with a match against No. 5 Wisconsin on Friday, November 29. The Nittany Lions lost 3-1 in Madison last month, but have home-court advantage against the Badgers this time around. The match begins at 7 p.m. in Rec Hall, and you can purchase tickets here.

Penn State will return to Rec Hall the following evening on Saturday, November 30 to take on No. 7 Minnesota, which currently holds a 14-2 conference record. That match will also begin at 7 p.m.

Small Business Saturday

Brick-and-mortar businesses downtown are gearing up for the biggest shopping season of the year. Small Business Saturday falls between Black Friday and Cyber Monday each year in State College and encourages community members to do their holiday shopping locally. This year’s Small Business Saturday will take place on November 30.

About the Author

Cassady Potts Cassady is a junior English and journalism major and Onward State's Student Life Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

