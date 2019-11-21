Lady Lions Get Back On Track With 68-55 Victory Over Clemson

Penn State women’s basketball (3-2) held off Clemson (2-3) 68-55 Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Four Nittany Lions scored double digit points, as Anna Camden, Kamaria McDaniel, Lauren Ebo, and Siyeh Frazier all had productive nights.

The Nittany Lions refused to give the Tigers a lead the entire game even with equal possession. Ebo hit a career-high 16 points and Makenna Marisa had a career-high six assists in the victory.

How It Happened

The game got off to a slow start, as neither team could find the net after a couple possessions each. Kamaria McDaniel was the first to add to the score board with a three, followed by Siyeh Frazier with an easy layup.

After a few baskets by Lauren Ebo, Makenna Marisa, and Shay Hagans, Penn State led 20-13 going into the second. The Nittany Lions defense held off the Tigers from ever gaining a lead during the first.

Penn State kept the pressure on as it forced five turnovers and prevented Clemson from scoring until half way through the second. Anna Camden finally added to the score by hitting two threes in a row while Ebo added two layups.

Frazier hit her first three of the night and continued to add to the score board after a layup and free throw. The Nittany Lions dominated the second quarter with 14 rebounds, shot 42% from the field and kept the lead 40-26 entering halftime

Clemson had an answer to Penn State’s second quarter reign, as the Tigers closed the gap to one point half way through the third with a 13-0 run. Frazier broke the run with a jump shot but missed the opportunity to capitalize on a steal. Ebo hit a layup after multiple rebounds while Frazier redeemed herself with two jumps shots. Marisa closed the third quarter by nailing a three, and the Lady Lions maintained their lead 53-41 heading in to the fourth quarter.

Clemson opened the fourth with a jump shot but Ebo was quick to answer with a layup. Camden continued to hit her three point shots and helped to expand Penn State’s lead. Ebo broke double digits in the fourth after two more layups.

Penn State held off Clemson for the rest of the fourth and maintained its lead the entire game. The Nittany Lions walked away with a 68-55 win.

Takeaways

Siyeh Frazier did the most for her team tonight. The senior led the team with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and also added five assists. The Lady Lions will certainly need consistent production from her throughout the rest of the season.

Lauren Ebo had a career-high 16 points tonight and was effective from the field. The sophomore had an extremely efficient night, as she was 7-8 from the field and was a constant presence in the paint for Carolyn Kieger’s squad.

Anna Camden didn’t miss from outside of the arc, as she hit all three of her three-point attempts. Along with her height and rebounding ability, the freshman’s shooting ability will make her a tough player to defend for any opponent throughout the rest of the 2019-20 campaign.

What’s Next

The Lady Lions will host George Mason at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, November 24. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

