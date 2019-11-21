PSU news by
Penn State Hoops To Play In 2020 Charleston Classic

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
11/21/19 4:49 pm

Penn State men’s basketball will participate in the 2020 Charleston Classic tournament, the College of Charleston announced Thursday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions will take on the likes of Florida State, Houston, Oklahoma State, Seton Hall, Tennessee, and Virginia Commonwealth University. The tournament’s bracket will be released next summer.

Assuming not much changes between now and next November, this lineup is pretty stacked. Three of the tournament’s teams — Seton Hall (No. 13), Tennessee (No. 20), and VCU (No. 21) — are currently ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.

Each game of the three-day, eight-team tournament will be played at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina. Matchups will take place from November 19 to November 22, 2020.

This isn’t the Nittany Lions’ first trip to Charleston. Pat Chambers’ squad participated in the tournament back in 2015 and was originally scheduled to play in this year’s contest but was replaced by Buffalo earlier this year.

Fans hoping to attend can claim a $25 discount on all-tournament tickets by signing up for a ticket presale. Tickets for the general public will go on sale next July.

Penn State men’s basketball is off to a hot start to begin the 2019 season, as it recently improved to 4-0 with a 98-70 thrashing of Bucknell. If the Nittany Lions keep this up, perhaps the Charleston Classic won’t be the only tournament in their future (read: We’re going dancing!).

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and interim social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

