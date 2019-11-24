Penn State Football Ranked No. 12 In AP Top 25 Poll

Penn State football was ranked at the No. 12 spot in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

JUST IN: Penn State football moved down three spots to No. 12 in this week's @AP_Top25 poll. pic.twitter.com/1LnFZwwFi5 — Onward State (@OnwardState) November 24, 2019

The Nittany Lions fell to 9-2 on the year after losing 28-17 on the road against No. 2 Ohio State. Justin Fields and the Buckeyes jumped out to a 21-0 lead with 11:31 to play in the third quarter before James Franklin’s side made a spirited comeback bid. Touchdowns by Journey Brown and Will Levis along with a 42-yard field goal by Jake Pinegar brought Penn State within four points, but Fields sealed the deal with a beauty of a 28-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave early in the fourth quarter.

The Nittany Lions extended their stretch of consecutive weeks ranked in the AP Top 25 poll to 54. Penn State holds the fifth-longest active stretch of weeks in the AP Top 25 poll behind Alabama (193 consecutive weeks), Ohio State (127), Clemson (82), and Oklahoma (57). The team’s season-high ranking in the poll was No. 5 after beginning the season at No. 15.

In addition to this week’s AP poll, Penn State checked in at No. 12 in the new Coaches’ Poll. The Nittany Lions’ peak in the Coaches’ Poll was No. 5 after earning the No. 14 spot in the preseason. Penn State also earned the No. 8 ranking in last week’s College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.

No. 12 Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) will conclude the regular season at Beaver Stadium with a match-up against Rutgers (2-9, 0-8 Big Ten) on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]