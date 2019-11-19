Penn State Football Checks In At No. 8 In College Football Playoff Rankings

Penn State football was tabbed as the nation’s No. 8 team in this week’s College Football Playoff top 25 rankings.

JUST IN: @PennStateFball moved up one spot to No. 8 in this week's @CFBPlayoff rankings. pic.twitter.com/FqPhBRs7K8 — Onward State (@OnwardState) November 20, 2019

Minnesota held the No. 8 spot in last week’s rankings, but it tumbled to No. 10 following a 23-19 defeat at the hands of No. 16 Iowa at Kinnick Stadium. Ohio State checked in at No. 2, and Wisconsin and Michigan secured the No. 12 and 13 spots, respectively.

The Nittany Lions bounced back from their first defeat of the season to take down Indiana 34-27 at Beaver Stadium. Sean Clifford scored three touchdowns — two on the ground, and another through the air — and Journey Brown posted 100 rushing yards for the second consecutive week. Brown scored a touchdown of his own, and Penn State finished the game off with a dazzling 18-play, 75-yard drive that took 9:01 off the clock in the fourth quarter.

At this time last year, James Franklin’s program was 7-3 and earned the No. 14 in the College Football Playoff committee’s top 25 rankings following a 22-10 home victory over Wisconsin. It ended the regular season as the No. 12 team in the nation, but the Nittany Lions narrowly missed out on a New Year’s Six bowl bid.

In addition to this new ranking, Penn State is No. 9 in both other major polls. The team held its place in the AP Top 25 poll and moved up two spots back into the top 10 of the Coaches’ Poll.

No. 8 Penn State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) will square off against No. 2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) at the Horseshoe in Columbus this weekend. Kickoff is slated for noon on Saturday and will be broadcast nationally on FOX. ESPN’s College GameDay will also be in town for the contest.

