Penn State Football Ranked No. 12 In AP Top 25 Poll

Penn State football checked in at No. 12 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

JUST IN: Penn State football held its ground at No. 12 in this week's @AP_Top25 poll. pic.twitter.com/cumqOkzyjC — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 1, 2019

Minnesota fell behind Penn State and checked in at No. 15 in this week’s rankings, but No. 11 Auburn leapfrogged James Franklin’s program after beating No. 9 Alabama in the Iron Bowl. No. 2 Ohio State, No. 10 Wisconsin, No. 17 Michigan, and No. 18 Iowa are the other Big Ten teams in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

The Nittany Lions wrapped up their regular season with a 27-6 victory over Rutgers at Beaver Stadium. It took a while for the Penn State offense to settle into the contest, but Journey Brown’s hat trick of touchdowns along with Will Levis’ 44-yard strike to Jahan Dotson capped off the team’s third 10-win regular season in the last four years.

James Franklin’s program has now been ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for 55 consecutive weeks, which is the third-longest streak in program history. Penn State holds the fifth-longest active stretch of weeks in the poll behind Alabama (194 consecutive weeks), Ohio State (129), Clemson (83), and Oklahoma (58). The team’s season-high ranking in the poll was No. 5 after beginning the season at No. 15.

In addition to the AP Top 25 poll, Penn State was ranked as the nation’s No. 11 team in this week’s Coaches’ Poll. The Nittany Lions peaked at No. 5 in the Coaches’ Poll after starting the year at No. 15.

James Franklin’s program was also the No. 10 team in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings. The College Football Playoff committee will unveil its new top 25 rankings early this week.

No. 12 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) now await their postseason destination, which will be decided after this upcoming weekend’s slate of conference championship games.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Penn State Plays Ugly, Still Beats Rutgers 27-6 Penn State looked flat at times. And lacked excitement. And struggled to get much of anything going during multiple stretches. But somehow, Rutgers managed to do everything just a bit worse.